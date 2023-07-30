Home » CNH Industrial: 8% growth in Q2 2023, improved results in the Agriculture and Construction division
CNH Industrial: 8% growth in Q2 2023, improved results in the Agriculture and Construction division

CNH Industrial: 8% growth in Q2 2023, improved results in the Agriculture and Construction division

CNH Industrial, the machinery and services giant, ended the second quarter of 2023 with a solid increase in revenues. Consolidated results show a total of $6.57 billion, up 8% from the same period in the prior year, 2022.

The majority of this revenue, or $5.95 billion, comes from net sales of Industrial Activities. This segment recorded a 6% increase compared to Q2 2022. The main driver of this growth was the price increases, which were able to balance the effects of an unfavorable currency exchange.

CNH Industrial’s Agriculture and Construction segments reported impressive results. Both sectors showed significant improvements in EBITDA, with the quarterly Adjusted EBIT margin reaching its all-time high.

Overall, second quarter 2023 net income was $710 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.52. This represents notable growth from net earnings of $552 million in the second quarter of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.40.

