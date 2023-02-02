Listen to the audio version of the article

It had been in the air for some time, now it has become official: CNH Industrial announces its delisting from the Italian Stock Exchange. “The company’s management and board of directors have concluded that its shareholders will most benefit from being listed on the NYSE alone,” wrote the company, which today released fourth quarter 2022 and full year financials. a note released in the late morning. The decision to list CNH Industrial in Italy, in Milan, and on the American Stock Exchange dates back to 2013, the year of the merger with Fiat Industrial Spa.

The financial structure of the Group controlled by Exor, led by John Elkann, has structurally changed after the spin-off of the On-Highway activities and the listing in Milan, a year ago, of the Iveco Group. After the spin-off, «the majority of trading on the CNH Industrial stock – explains the company – progressively moved to the NYSE, highlighting that the listing on the US markets is more in line with the new business profile of the Company and with its investor base.

Concentrating trading in a single market will allow, this is the objective that the Group led by CEO Scott Wine sets itself, «to improve the liquidity of the share and to pay more attention to investors, further simplifying the Company’s structure and regulatory requirements ». The «single listing» will be finalized by the beginning of 2024.

CNH Industrial, as a “pure” operator in the agricultural and construction sector, recorded consolidated revenues of $23.5 billion last year (+20.8% year-over-year, +24% at constant currency ), with net income of $2.039 billion, Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.46 and Adjusted Industrial Activities EBIT of $2.4 billion.

The Group expects revenues from industrial activities to rise between 6% and 10% in 2023, as announced during the presentation of the financial data. The board of directors has also proposed an annual dividend per share of 0.36 euro