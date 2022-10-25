MODENA – An investment of almost 40 million euros, of which 7.9 million made by Mise, to build a European research and development center for electric-hybrid motors for tractors. This is the second pole of the multinational of agricultural and earth-moving machinery after that of Detroit, which only deals with the US market. The vehicles for Europe will be designed and built in Modena. “Electrification and digitalization are the new frontier – underlines Carlo Alberto Sisto, president of the European market of Cnh Industrial – we will develop a special zero-emission hybrid electric tractor”.

The occasion to announce the new investment, signed in August with the former Ministry of Economic Development, is the inauguration of the dynamic simulator for the agricultural and earthmoving sector: the first application in the world of this technology for the agricultural sector to date. used only for the automotive sector. Built in a year and a half of work and with the commitment of about thirty engineers dedicated to simulation, the Dinamyc Simulator allows you to test all the problems of the vehicles, also verifying what can happen in extreme situations before sending the machines into production.

In Italy, Cnh, owned by Exor which also controls Repubblica through Gedi, has four factories and three research centers for a total of 4,500 employees. The Europa headquarters is in Turin, in Modena, a factory established in 1977, with 1,100 people working, of which 530 are engineers. And there have been 150 hires since the beginning of the year, of these 120 engineers dedicated to simulation and transition technologies to the electric. At the inauguration, the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, who considers Cnh Industrial’s investment in the Motor Valley as important “for a strategic sector such as agriculture”.

Emilia-Romagna is also a candidate to become “a Data Valley of international level. The Weather Center is already active at the Bologna Technopole – says Bonaccini – and in the coming weeks we will inaugurate, in the presence of the President of the Republic Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni, Leonardo, the supercomputer that we will put at the service of the country and Europe to compete on an equal footing. with the world giants of big data, such as the US and China “.