Home Business CNH Industrial soars + 6% after over-expected accounts and upside guidance
Business

CNH Industrial soars + 6% after over-expected accounts and upside guidance

by admin
CNH Industrial soars + 6% after over-expected accounts and upside guidance

Exploit today for CNH Industrial (+ 6% to 14.14 euros) which raised the 2022 guidance by forecasting net sales revenues up between 16% and 18% compared to the previous year. The third quarter of the year beat expectations with adjusted EPS at € 0.41 per share compared to the 0.32 of the Bloomberg consensus. Consolidated revenues amounted to 5,881 million dollars (+ 23.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021 for Continuing Operations, + 29% at constant currency). The Italian-American giant closed the third quarter with a net profit of $ 559 million, up from $ 460 million in the same period of 2021.

See also  China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: An additional 919.2 billion yuan in loans in the first half of the year - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Fineco: the outlook for the whole of 2022...

Summary of iPhone 15 series revelations: Smart Island...

Tv, Mediaset overtakes Rai in October. Strategies on...

The first appearance of vivo X90 Pro+: the...

The first appearance of vivo X90 Pro+: the...

BayWa Re, two 92 million wind farms completed...

Wall Street up slightly: not just midterm elections,...

Sardinia is full of arrivals and aims at...

Two new fixed-rate bonds in dollars and pounds...

The Apulian marine wind farms will be assembled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy