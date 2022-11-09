Exploit today for CNH Industrial (+ 6% to 14.14 euros) which raised the 2022 guidance by forecasting net sales revenues up between 16% and 18% compared to the previous year. The third quarter of the year beat expectations with adjusted EPS at € 0.41 per share compared to the 0.32 of the Bloomberg consensus. Consolidated revenues amounted to 5,881 million dollars (+ 23.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021 for Continuing Operations, + 29% at constant currency). The Italian-American giant closed the third quarter with a net profit of $ 559 million, up from $ 460 million in the same period of 2021.