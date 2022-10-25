CNH Industrial focuses on the Research Center of San Matteo, in Modena, where with an investment of almost 40 million euros it has transformed it into the group’s reference pole for the engineering development of tractors at European level.

It is here that the group presented the Dynamic Simulator, the first application in the world for the agricultural sector of a technology up to now used only in the automotive sector: it allows to verify the dynamic behavior of the machine – in this first realization a tractor, but later it can be a construction machine – before it goes into production.

«We are the only ones in the world to have it in the agricultural world» says Carlo Alberto Sisto, president of Cnh Emea who then explains how it works: «It is able to reproduce everything that happens on the track, to analyze the data collected in real time. It is a unique tool that reduces CO2 emissions on the one hand and guarantees total operator safety on the other. And, above all, it reduces the time to market, the arrival of vehicles on the market ».

According to the manager, the simulator is able to cut the time needed to get to market by 30%: «For a tractor that needed a 5-year design, we think we can go down to three years. But I hope that in the future we can do even better ».

In addition to Sisto, Carlo Lambro, president of New Holland Agriculture, did the honors in the center of Modena, where 1,100 people work today. Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, also took part in the inauguration. The project, which has a contribution of 7.9 million euros from Mise, has led to more than 150 hires since the beginning of the year, including 120 engineers working on the technologies on which the Research Center intends to develop.

“The important investments of Cnh Industrial have made it possible to further strengthen research, not only in the more traditional areas of mechanics and electricity, but also in that of electrification, for which San Matteo is destined to be the reference pole of the group at a European level », Sisto underlined.

«Emilia-Romagna is a candidate to become an international Data Valley. Cnh Industrial’s investment represents an extraordinary opportunity at the service of a strategic sector of the regional economy, such as agriculture, ”said Bonaccini. «In Emilia Romagna – said Sisto – not only supercars are made, but also agricultural machines with a very high technological content. Here we work on hybrid engines while waiting for the full electric ».