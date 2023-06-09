CNN moderator in an exclusive interview about CS, USA and aviation

“That worries me”: CNN legend Richard Quest on the US elections, the CS debacle and the impending flight chaos The British star presenter Richard Quest has been part of the inventory of the news channel CNN for 22 years. In the interview he talks about the fight for the White House, attacks on the LGBTQ community – and his frequent flyer experiences with Swiss.

Working for CNN for 22 years: The 61-year-old Brit Richard Quest is considered a cult presenter by the US news channel and by the public. Bild: Handout/Getty Images Europe

You can hear him from afar. Because the loud, distinctive voice is the trademark of CNN star presenter Richard Quest. He invites you to the interview in the “Executive Lounge” on the 34th floor of the Hilton Hotel in Istanbul, where he is staying for the annual conference of the airline association Iata. The 61-year-old is a political and business journalist (“Quest Means Business”) and reports on aviation for the US news channel as a “Business Traveller”. Quest orders a Turkish coffee, grabs a few appetizers from the buffet and takes a seat: “I don’t have much time because I have to do an interview myself soon.”