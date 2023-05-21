Original Title: CNOOC Shell Huizhou Phase III Ethylene Project Officially Started

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Wang Dongmei

On May 19, the commencement ceremony of the CNOOC-Shell Huizhou Phase III Ethylene Project (referred to as the “CSPC Phase III Project”) was held in Daya Bay, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province. It marks another substantive and key step in the deepening cooperation between CNOOC, Shell Group and Guangdong Province. Zhang Shaokang, vice governor of Guangdong Province, Yu Jin, deputy general manager of CNOOC, and Haibo, member of the Executive Committee of Shell Group, attended the ceremony.

After the project is completed and put into operation, the overall ethylene production capacity of CNOOC and Shell will reach 3.8 million tons per year. After post-production and processing, CNOOC and Shell can provide a total of more than 11 million tons of petrochemical products to the market every year, filling the domestic demand for petrochemical products in short supply and further improving The overall scale and competitive strength of the Daya Bay Petrochemical Zone in Guangdong Province have injected new vitality into the high-quality development of the real economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The third phase of the China Shipping Shell project includes 1.6 million tons/year ethylene cracking unit and downstream, a total of 18 sets of chemical production units, public works and supporting facilities. The proposed ethylene cracking unit is one of the largest cracking units in the world. The project will also build a world-scale polyolefin unit and high-end polyether polyol unit, and introduce the production of α-olefin, synthetic alcohol and polyol for the first time in Asia and China. New technology for synthetic lubricant base stocks.

In 2002, CNOOC and Shell Group invested a total of 33.3 billion yuan in the first phase of the 800,000-ton/year ethylene project of CNOOC and Shell, which was put into operation in January 2006 and increased production capacity in December 2012. Its annual output of ethylene exceeds 1 million tons. In December 2014, the construction of the second-phase 1.2 million tons/year ethylene project of China Shipping and Shell with a total investment of about 32.6 billion yuan started, and it was completed and put into operation in April 2018. On this basis, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on Huizhou petrochemical project cooperation in the same year, each holding 50% of the shares to invest in the third phase of the ethylene project. In April 2022, it will be formally included in the national plan, and in March 2023, a preliminary investment agreement with a total amount of 52.1 billion yuan will be signed. This cooperation will continue to give full play to the advantages of both parties, further meet the market demand for high-performance new chemical materials and high-end chemicals in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and alleviate the structural problems in the supply of domestic high-end polyolefin products.