CO₂ compensation – Flagship project by climate giant South Pole in distress – News

Whether luxury brand or discounter, coffee producer or oil company: they all offset CO₂ emissions with a forest area in Zimbabwe. “Kariba” is the name of one of the largest compensation projects in the world. It is said to have already saved around 40 million tons of CO₂. Companies could buy “climate-neutral” with Kariba certificates. It is calculated and marketed by South Pole, the Swiss world market leader for CO₂ compensation.

But now the project is in trouble. Last week, the fashion group Gucci announced to the Guardian, cooperation with South Pole has ended. The entire promised climate neutrality of Gucci was based on the forest in Zimbabwe. References to the project have also disappeared from the websites of Nespresso, Lavazza and Booking.com. The Cannes Film Festival currently underway checkedwhether it intends to continue compensating with Kariba. Reason could be doubts about the effectiveness.

Compensations would have to be post-compensated

Kariba is based on a steep prognosis: that the forests in an area larger than the canton of Graubünden would be completely destroyed in thirty years if the local population is not taught practices such as sustainable agriculture or firefighting. The CO₂ emissions allegedly prevented in this way were sold as certificates.

South Pole now admits that the project could be overrated. Opposite of TIME the company said it suspects the forecast was overestimated by 50 percent. However, the recalculation is not yet complete. Experts consider even this figure to be too optimistic. So far, South Pole has not seen this as a problem.

“Even if we sold a few tons too much, it will even out in the next few years,” said South Pole CEO Renat Heuberger in an interview with the Weekly newspaper. If sold compensations turn out to be ineffective, they can be compensated with new certificates that Kariba is supposed to generate in the future, hopes at South Pole. This self-correcting mechanism was part of the plan from the start.

Zimbabwe declares projects ‘null and void’

But now it is questionable whether the project can go ahead as planned. Last week, the government of Zimbabwe surprisingly announced that private compensation projects in the country would be declared “null and void”. At least half of their income would have to go to the state in the future, according to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa. The new rules are intended to increase transparency on the market and ensure that the local population benefits economically. Foreign companies may withhold a maximum of thirty percent. Kariba and South Pole would also be affected. The project owners now have two months to adjust their contracts.

“We are currently assessing the impact this new potential rule could have on the Kariba REDD+ project and local communities,” South Pole told SRF. It was an announcement by the government of Zimbabwe – now we have to wait for the concrete law. In addition, South Pole notes that “Kariba has protected over 750,000 hectares of forest and brought tangible benefits to the many thousands of people living in the project area and beyond.” Every certificate sold has a “positive, verified impact on the climate”.

For Axel Michaelowa, researcher in international climate policy at the University of Zurich and climate protection consultant at Perspectives, Zimbabwe’s decision is “strong stuff”. This makes Zimbabwe unpopular on the market – and for South Pole the windfall from this source is over for the moment. But it could also be an opportunity for the company to bury the controversial project without many copyists. Because the price for forest protection certificates has fallen sharply. But as long as money is still being paid for certificates, it’s better than nothing happening at all.

The turbulence surrounding the Kariba project is just another blow to the multi-billion dollar compensation market in recent weeks. It’s not just companies like Gucci that are now keeping their distance. The Swiss Foundation MyClimate no longer wants to speak of “compensation” or “climate neutrality” in the future, but of “climate protection contribution”, for example.