Co-bosses at Privatbank – Two people in the executive chair at Vontobel: Can it work well? -News

The private bank Vontobel will soon be led by a duo: Christel Rendu de Lint and Georg Schubiger. The previous head of the investment department and the head of the private customer business will jointly take over the job from the retiring Zeno Staub.

In Switzerland, however, dual leadership is more the exception than the rule. There is no co-management in the 20 SMI companies. So can this work well – with two people in the executive chair?

Christel Rendu de Lint has been at Bank Vontobel since 2021 and has been head of the investment department since January 2023. Georg Schubiger has been Head of Private Customer Business at Vontobel since 2012.

SRF News: Where do you see the advantages of dual leadership?

Georg Schubiger: We have very complementary experiences. Christel did a lot on the investment side, I did a lot on the distribution side. We can combine these experiences. Science shows that decisions made by a diverse group are usually better. We are convinced that if we do this together, we will be more successful.

It would be deceptive to believe that one person always has all the answers to all the questions.

Christel Rendu de Lint: The world is so complex today that it would be misleading to believe that a single person has all the answers to all questions at all times.

Where do you see the challenges in this constellation?

Georg Schubiger: In order to be successful, it is important that both want it. And Christel and I, we want to. Of course, close coordination and communication are part of it. We will appear united. This is known, for example, from the Federal Council’s principle of collegiality. We will discuss, but then represent the decisions together to the outside world.

We have a “Raise the Hand button” with which we signal to each other: Now we have to talk.

Have you also set rules for dealing with each other?

Georg Schubiger: We have a “Raise the Hand button” with which we signal to each other: We have to speak now. Another important rule is that we let our management make decisions. It’s not just the people at the top who decide everything, it’s a diverse committee that finds the right solutions.

Dual leadership works particularly well when hierarchies are flat. Is that you at Vontobel?

Christel Rendu de Lint: Absolutely. We are a company that has agility, will and teamwork. So today we definitely have the organization needed to do this.

Its president said in the NZZ that dual leadership only works if both people put their egos aside. How is it for you?

Christel Rendu de Lint: I come from the world of investing and managing portfolios. The only thing that matters is making the right decision for the customer. That’s the only thing that drives us. Ego is misplaced when it comes to moving forward.

