Recently, the popularity of the “Three-Body Problem” animation on station B has attracted the extreme enthusiasm of countless sci-fi fans. On the first day of the broadcast, its playback volume on Station B exceeded 100 million times, and related topics on social media were read far more than 1 billion+. And just when the animation is on the air, a deep collision between modern technology and top sci-fi IP is quietly kicking off!

On December 19, Honor officially announced that it will release the Honor 80 GT on December 26, with more powerful performance and aesthetic design, creating a “new benchmark for performance aesthetics”. At the same time, the Honor 80 GT will be the officially designated product for the first season of the “Three-Body” animation, accompanying the audience to explore the mysterious “Three-Body” world and watch the confrontation and contest between the earth civilization and the Three-Body Civilization.

On the same day, Honor CEO Zhao Ming said that the Honor digital series has always been an aesthetic benchmark, and the upcoming Honor 80 GT is a “new benchmark” that combines performance and aesthetics. It comes to reshape the new pattern of online performance mobile phones! Performance experience has always been Honor’s strong point, and Honor 80 GT will open a new era through a comprehensive comprehensive experience, which will live up to everyone’s expectations! This also makes many Honor users and Three-Body Problem fans have more expectations for the upcoming Honor 80 GT, a product that cooperates with the “Three-Body” animation!

As a domestic high-profile sci-fi animation work, writer Liu Cixin’s “Three-Body Problem” contains new thinking and exploration of human beings on technological civilization and cosmic civilization. However, viewers who have caught up with the update should have discovered that the animated version does not follow the order of the original “Three-Body” trilogy. Instead, at the beginning of the chapter, Fatty Shi Qiang and Wang Miao were performing the “Guzheng Project”. The Judge was cut by nanomaterials and collapsed, and everything on board was cut into pieces. The grand scene with full-screen details, supplemented by immersive sound effects, brings a strong audio-visual impact to the audience.

Moreover, in the animation, some fascinating scenes in the original work are also well restored. For example, in the particle collision experiment mentioned, Liu Cixin used playing billiards as an analogy in the original book, but in the animation, the experiment is directly displayed, filling the imagery in the audience’s mind in a more intuitive way. I believe that fans or audiences who have read the original “Three-Body Problem” will be deeply impressed by the earth civilization and the Three-Body Problem civilization described in the book by some vivid technological experiments and advanced technologies, especially the concept of “Technology Explosion”!

The so-called “technology explosion” here means that intelligent civilizations complete high-tech research and development in a very short period of time. Looking back at the development of human science and technology, with the upgrading and iteration of innovative technologies such as AI and 5G, human beings are also experiencing a new round of technological explosion. In the current “technological explosion” environment, Honor is constantly realizing self-innovation and breakthroughs relying on its own underlying technological advantages! As far as Honor is concerned, it has always been committed to the perfect pursuit of the ultimate user experience, and has continuously transformed cutting-edge technology into hard-core products that understand the needs of users and are deeply loved by the market.

From the Honor digital series with both performance and appearance, to the popular and well-received folding screen mobile phone, to the Honor 80 GT, which is the official product of the first season of the “Three-Body” animation, Honor uses technology products with extreme performance time and time again. The experience interprets the ultimate achievement of “technical explosion”. In the cross-border cooperation with the “Three-Body” animation, the two parties will explore the new gameplay of “technology + science fiction” in the mutual integration and development, and also bring value reference for cross-border cooperation to the industry. At the same time, the cooperation between the two parties has also allowed the “technical explosion” to enter the real world from the world of science fiction, bringing new technological experiences to users. I believe that the upcoming Honor 80 GT can live up to expectations and perfectly interpret the ultimate product core of “a new benchmark for performance and aesthetics”.

Although, the performance parameters of the Honor 80 GT will not be finalized until the product release on December 26. However, relying on the strong technical strength of Honor, as well as the outstanding performance of the Honor 80 series in terms of performance and appearance, as well as the new breakthroughs in technological aesthetics and AI smart images, the “new benchmark for performance aesthetics” Honor 80 GT will definitely shine! Dear sci-fi fans, let us look forward to this brand new Honor 80 GT.