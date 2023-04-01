Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory: These are the plans for the Wigoltingen Innovation Park One day around 600 people will work at various industrial companies in the Wigoltingen Innovation Park in Wigoltingen – and share canteens and meeting rooms. However, the schedule for the WIP Hub has already shifted somewhat: the initiators expect it to open in mid-2025, a little later than originally planned.

This is how the publicly used building of the WIP Hub should present itself from the street. Image: PD

Light-flooded buildings with glass facades, surrounded by green areas: This is what the Wigoltingen Innovation Park in the Hasli area should look like, if the initiators have their way. And it should be more than just an industrial hall with several companies as tenants. Those responsible are committed to sustainability, synergies and innovation. The head building is an innovation: public and communal uses are to be accommodated there, such as a canteen or fitness rooms as well as meeting rooms and offices. These could be used jointly by the companies renting the production building behind and their employees.