Home Business Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory: These are the plans for the Wigoltingen Innovation Park
Business

Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory: These are the plans for the Wigoltingen Innovation Park

by admin
Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory: These are the plans for the Wigoltingen Innovation Park

Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory: These are the plans for the Wigoltingen Innovation Park

One day around 600 people will work at various industrial companies in the Wigoltingen Innovation Park in Wigoltingen – and share canteens and meeting rooms. However, the schedule for the WIP Hub has already shifted somewhat: the initiators expect it to open in mid-2025, a little later than originally planned.

This is how the publicly used building of the WIP Hub should present itself from the street.

Image: PD

Light-flooded buildings with glass facades, surrounded by green areas: This is what the Wigoltingen Innovation Park in the Hasli area should look like, if the initiators have their way. And it should be more than just an industrial hall with several companies as tenants. Those responsible are committed to sustainability, synergies and innovation. The head building is an innovation: public and communal uses are to be accommodated there, such as a canteen or fitness rooms as well as meeting rooms and offices. These could be used jointly by the companies renting the production building behind and their employees.

See also  Farewell to Marino Golinelli, pharmaceutical industrialist and philanthropist

You may also like

That happens with Swiss branches

New Lambroghini Revuelto, when sportiness is sustainable

Ma Yun changed his plan and suddenly returned...

From Vontobel new Memory Cash Collect certificates with...

Swiss wants to hire external pilots

Meloni and eight members of the government at...

Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet officially released –...

New telecom company is fighting for Swiss customers

Occupied houses, government blitz: progress in the “upside...

David Hasselhoff, Migros-Diversity, Roger Federer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy