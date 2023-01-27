Listen to the audio version of the article

From ports to maritime transport up to the hydrogen boiler via the “bio aviofuel”. The watchword is to reduce CO2 emissions, limiting consumption even with alternative solutions. In this scenario are the various initiatives that are registered in the context of the decarbonization process in Italy and vary according to the areas and places.

In the port of Civitavecchia the aim is to reduce emissions of at least 40.02 tons starting from the end of 2026 through a project that foresees the electrification of the docks. The project, in which the electrification will have to be integrated with the ongoing port development, was presented by Dba Pro and the temporary consortium of companies Rina, Galileo Engineering and C.&G. Engineering Services.

In detail, the Civitavecchia interventions will follow two phases. The first involves the design of the electricity supply on the quay aimed at satisfying the needs of at least two large cruise ships at the cruise terminal and two new generation ferries moored in the ferry dock.

“The electric power supply of ships, especially when large units are involved, reduces and tends to cancel, as is well known, the environmental impacts linked to polluting emissions, including noise emissions – says Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of Dba Group , the holding company which controls 100% Dba Pro and C.&G. Engineering Services -. The design of such an extensive cold ironing system implies the creation of a high-power electricity grid, which will make it possible to increase the efficiency and safety of the port network and improve the general electricity supply service and for ships. The efficiency and the related monitoring and control system will also reverberate towards the other productive areas of port competence, making the energy supply more stable and secure for all the stakeholders operating in the port”.

Saving with the wind

Looking at sustainability, focusing on wind energy, Corsica Sardinian Ferries has decided to invest in ro-ro sailing ships. A partnership with Neoline Armateur will make it possible to develop the project of a 136-metre-long cargo ship powered mainly by the wind, which will allow for savings of up to 80% in fuel compared to a traditional vessel.

The innovative two-masted ro-ro, which will house 3,000 square meters of automatically controlled rigid sails, will sail at a commercial speed of 11 knots, combining energy savings and optimization of transport times.