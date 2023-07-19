CO2 emissions in Germany and worldwide in comparison 2023

The G20 countries were in 2021 for over 80 percent of global CO2 emissions responsible, according to the European Commission’s emissions database, EDGAR. At the top of the top emitters of carbon dioxide is China with a share of 32.9 percent, followed by the United States with 12.55 percent. In comparison, Germany contributed around 665.9 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2021, which corresponds to a 1.76 percent share of global emissions.

