CO2: raw material instead of pollutant? The industry smells new billion dollar business

Dhe Hannover Messe Industrie this year marks something like the hour of birth of a new large-scale industry in Germany: “CO₂-Management & Removal” or CMR for short is the name of the new billion-dollar business, the beginnings of which are becoming increasingly visible at the exhibition center on the Leine.

Politicians have so far only been concerned with avoiding the formation of the combustion product carbon dioxide in power plants and engines, but industry is now increasingly seeing the molecule as a raw material for applications in the chemical, food and energy industries. The plant manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, for example, wants to set up a completely new group division around the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.