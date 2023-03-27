Thomas Tuchel is the new Bayern coach. Getty Images / Stefan Matzke – getty images / sampics / Kontributor

Thomas Tuchel succeeds Julian Nagelsmann as coach at Bayern Munich. He previously coached Chelsea FC in London. With the change, according to information from “Bild”, he now earns up to five million euros less than before.

Thomas Tuchel makes financial cuts. With his move to Bayern he earns according to “picture” an annual salary of ten to twelve million euros a year. He received an annual salary of 15 million euros at his former club Chelsea.

Tuchel was officially presented in the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. “It’s an honor to be asked by Bayern Munich,” he said, according to “Bild”. “I noticed that on Friday at the office, when you sign the employment contract late in the evening on Säbener Straße, that’s something very unusual.”

FC Bayern will probably continue to pay Nagelsmann for the time being

Tuchel succeeds Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann was committed in 2021 for a record fee in the double-digit million range and for five years. He was relieved of his duties on Friday.

Since Nagelsmann’s contract runs until 2026, FC Bayern must continue to pay the ex-coach despite being kicked out – at least until he finds a new employer. Nagelsmann’s salary is estimated at eight to nine million euros.

It was “recognized that the quality of our squad – despite the German championship last year – has shown itself less and less,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern Munich AG. Until the very end, the goal was to work with Nagelsmann on a long-term basis.

With material from dpa / aha