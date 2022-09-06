Under the “double carbon” goal, Shaanxi is building a 100 billion-level hydrogen energy industry cluster.

Recently, the Shaanxi Province Hydrogen Energy Industry Innovation and Development Promotion Association was held, and three important documents were released on the spot, namely “Shaanxi Province “14th Five-Year Plan” Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Plan” and “Shaanxi Province Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Three-Year Action Plan (2022″). -2024)” “Several Policies and Measures to Promote the Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry in Shaanxi Province”.

What is causing concern is that it is mentioned in the above document that it is expected that by 2025, the policy environment system for the development of hydrogen energy will be basically formed, several 10,000-ton-scale vehicle hydrogen factories will be formed, and about 100 hydrogen refueling stations will be built and put into operation, and strive to promote the development of hydrogen energy. There are about 10,000 fuel cell vehicles, a batch of renewable energy hydrogen production projects have been completed and put into operation, and the scale of the entire industry chain has reached more than 100 billion yuan.

“10,000 hydrogen vehicles, 100 stations, 10,000-ton factory 100 billion industry”, behind the above goals is the rich energy foundation and relatively complete industrial chain development of Shaanxi’s hydrogen energy industry.

Specifically, the hydrogen energy industry chain includes upstream hydrogen production, storage and transportation of hydrogen, midstream and hydrogen-related fuel cell power systems, and the most downstream applications such as automobiles and aerospace.

Considering the local resource endowment and specific cases in Shaanxi, as a major energy province, Shaanxi naturally has a solid raw material advantage. Reflected in specific industries, take the energy enterprise Shaanxi Coal Group as an example, the company’s coal reserves are tens of billions of tons. With the rapid development of coal-to-hydrogen technology, the company has become one of the typical cases of upstream raw material enterprises.

From the perspective of the midstream segment, many listed companies in Shaanxi have deployed hydrogen energy and hydrogen storage equipment R&D and production business.

The most concerned is LONGi Green Energy (601012.SH), which vigorously promotes new businesses such as hydrogen energy and system solution services, and now has preliminary R&D and production capabilities for green hydrogen production and hydrogen storage equipment.

In terms of downstream applications, new energy vehicles and aviation have become key application areas. For example, Shaanxi Automobile Group, one of the largest auto companies in Shaanxi, is vigorously promoting hydrogen energy heavy trucks. Against the background of strong demand for energy intercity transportation in Shaanxi Province, the company’s hydrogen energy heavy trucks have attracted a lot of attention.

In order to further understand the layout and future planning of the listed company’s hydrogen energy industry, a reporter from the 21st Century Business Herald called LONGi Green Energy, but has not received a reply as of press time.

Coal City to Hydrogen City

From the perspective of the upstream of the industrial chain, Shaanxi’s confidence and greatest advantage in developing the hydrogen energy industry lies in its rich energy reserves.

Coal-based hydrogen production uses coal as the reducing agent and steam as the oxidant. At high temperature, carbon is converted into carbon monoxide and hydrogen-based synthesis gas. After purification, carbon monoxide conversion, purification and other links, hydrogen and synthesis gas are produced.

The abundant coal resource reserves of Shaanxi, a major energy province, provide a large amount of raw materials for hydrogen production from coal. At present, coal-based hydrogen production is one of the most important hydrogen production technologies in my country.

With natural energy endowments, many large state-owned enterprises and listed companies in Shaanxi have also begun to intervene in the hydrogen energy industry.

Take Shaanxi Coal Group as an example. Shaanxi Coal Industry (601225.SH), a listed company under the group, is one of the largest local coal enterprises, with coal reserves of 14.9 billion tons and mineable reserves of 8.6 billion tons, with a mineable life of more than 70 years. The company’s approved production capacity is 143 million tons.

At the same time, as a super-large energy and chemical enterprise in Shaanxi, Shaanxi Coal Group has been involved in the new energy track for many years, and has a layout in emerging industries such as coal-to-gas, hydrogen energy, and wind energy.

For example, the company has landed the world‘s largest coal-to-hydrogen PSA plant under construction in Yulin, Shaanxi – Shaanxi Coal Group Yulin Chemical Co. Hydrogen plant. At present, the above-mentioned projects have begun to carry out adsorbent filling, and the device has entered the final preparation stage before start-up.

According to public information, the above-mentioned PSA hydrogen production unit has a total raw gas processing capacity of 570,000 Nm3/h and a total hydrogen production capacity of 440,000 Nm3/h. After completion, it will be the world‘s largest coal-to-hydrogen PSA unit so far. .

Based on abundant coal reserves, and at the same time laying out a number of related industrial links such as manufacturing, R&D and transformation, the development of Shaanxi Coal Group in the field of hydrogen energy is a vivid epitome of Shaanxi’s hydrogen energy industry.

Overall, the by-product hydrogen resources of Shaanxi Energy and Chemical Base are very considerable.

According to public data, Shandong, the largest province of industrial by-product hydrogen, has an annual output of 2.6 million tons, and Liaoning, a traditional industrial province, has an annual output of 500,000 tons. At present, the by-product hydrogen in Shaanxi Province is equivalent to more than 2 million tons of pure hydrogen resources per year.

Among them, high-quality by-product hydrogen is about 200,000 tons per year, and the cost of hydrogen production from by-product hydrogen is 8 to 10 yuan per kilogram. The cost of terminal hydrogen within 200 kilometers is less than 35 yuan per kilogram, which is much lower than that in Guangdong, Shanghai and other regions. , can reach the national fuel cell vehicle demonstration city group assessment indicators.

In addition, the above document also mentioned that it is estimated that by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the province’s potential green hydrogen production capacity will be about 80,000 tons per year. In this context, it is not difficult to understand the energy confidence behind Shaanxi’s goal of “10,000 hydrogen vehicles and 100 stations, and 10,000-ton factories with 100 billion industries”.

Develop hydrogen energy industry technology research and development

The hydrogen energy industry chain is relatively long. In addition to hydrogen production, storage and transportation, hydrogen production equipment, technology research and development, and hydrogen-related fuel cell power systems have become the relevant links in the development of the hydrogen energy industry.

The fields involved in LONGi Green Energy are based on the photovoltaic industry and extend to the provision of equipment, technologies and solutions for green hydrogen production, as well as the R&D and production capacity of green hydrogen production and hydrogen storage equipment.

In April 2021, LONGi Green Energy officially announced the registration of LONGi Hydrogen Energy Technology Company “LONGi Hydrogen Energy”, and the founder Li Zhenguo personally led the team as chairman and general manager. In the same year, LONGi Green Energy established Xi’an LONGi Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in an attempt to become the world‘s leading provider of large-scale green hydrogen equipment and solutions.

LONGi Hydrogen Energy is developing rapidly. The company was established only half a year ago, and the company’s first alkaline water electrolyzer went offline. The electrolyzer is the key to green hydrogen production technology, which means that LONGi Hydrogen Energy still has the ability to deliver.

At the same time, the semi-annual report shows that the projects under construction of LONGi Green Energy include a 500MW capacity project in the first phase of Wuxi Hydrogen Energy. The progress of the project has reached 83%, and the project is expected to invest 182 million yuan.

LONGi Hydrogen Energy is one of the representatives of the midstream business layout of the Shaanxi hydrogen energy industry chain. In addition, many listed companies such as Kaili New Materials (688269.SH) and Shaangu Power (601369.SH) have also entered the R&D and production process.

Ouyang Minggao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor of Tsinghua University, publicly stated at the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference that the current technological innovation should first solve the problem of hydrogen production, storage and transportation, and make breakthroughs in core links such as hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysis devices.

It is worth mentioning that the hydrogen energy special proton exchange membrane fuel cell catalyst developed by Kaili New Materials has achieved kilogram-scale batch trial production. At the same time, the company’s PEM electrolysis water hydrogen production catalyst is in the pilot stage and has developed a single batch of kilogram-scale catalysts. Catalyst preparation technology.

As a whole, in terms of technology research and development, Shaanxi has now relied on Qin Chuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform to accelerate the formation of a hydrogen energy industry alliance to form a technology transformation channel for “production, education, research and use”; on the other hand, it has accelerated the construction of provincial hydrogen energy engineering centers and innovation centers. , technology centers, key laboratories and other innovation platforms. Give full play to the role of the “chain length system”, establish a provincial hydrogen energy industry think tank, carry out research on development strategies and policies, and fully assist the R&D and production links of the hydrogen energy industry chain.

Unique application scenarios Self-produced and self-sold

Different from other regions, the application scenarios of downstream hydrogen energy products in Shaanxi are very unique. The heavy truck energy intercity transportation market in the province is relatively broad, and some hydrogen energy heavy trucks can be self-produced and sold in the province.

As an important national energy base, there are a large number of fuel and gas trucks in northern Shaanxi Province engaged in the transportation of energy and chemical products. The unique “short-time transportation” of high cold and heavy loads is an ideal application scenario for fuel cell heavy trucks.

At the same time, by virtue of its position as an energy supply center in the province, northern Shaanxi has inter-city logistics transportation needs with many places in the Guanzhong urban agglomeration. If the fuel and gas trucks are replaced with hydrogen-powered heavy trucks, it can effectively reduce transportation carbon emissions.

Shaanxi Automobile Group, as the first-tier automobile enterprise in the country and a super-large automobile enterprise group in the province, is also accelerating the promotion of the application of hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks.

At the end of 2021, Shaanxi Yuhydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Automobile Group signed the “liquid organic hydrogen storage new hydrogen energy heavy truck cooperation project”. Hydrogen heavy truck.

Only a few months later, Shaanxi Automobile Group launched the “Delong X5000 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck”. It first cooperated with Wiener to build a hydrogen energy heavy truck transportation capacity management platform, and then planned to build a hydrogen energy transportation capacity special line in the Binchang mining area.

The relevant person in charge of Shaanxi Automobile Group publicly stated that the three hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks developed by Shaanxi Automobile Dechuang in the future have been promoted in Hebei, Shanghai and other regions, and one of the hydrogen fuel cell tractors has been delivered to customers and will be put into use in Yulin. use.

According to public information, the by-product hydrogen in northern Shaanxi is rich, and about 150,000 heavy-duty fossil energy transport trucks are running at the same time, with a transport radius of about 200 kilometers to 300 kilometers, and some of them have reached their end of life.

On the one hand, under the above background, Shaanxi Automobile’s hydrogen energy heavy trucks ushered in new opportunities for development; on the other hand, with the continuous advancement and deepening of the “dual carbon” goal and the relevant planning of the hydrogen energy industry in Shaanxi Province, the development of hydrogen energy heavy trucks has become a trend. irreversible.

At present, Shaanxi Province has promoted the establishment of Shaanxi Hydrogen Energy Transport Capacity Platform Company, led by the Yulin Municipal Government, and jointly funded by Yanchang Petroleum, Shaanxi Coal Group, Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals, Shaanxi Automobile Group, Yulin Municipal Enterprises, central enterprises, and social capital. Businesses such as hydrogen storage and transportation, hydrogen refueling station construction and hydrogen fuel cell heavy truck operation.

It is also mentioned in the above-mentioned “Plan” that by 2025, the policy environment system for the development of hydrogen energy in Shaanxi Province will be basically formed, hydrogen fuel cells will be developed and produced in the province, and a relatively complete supply chain and industrial system will be initially established.