Research report text

16th exercisecoking coalThe market is temporarily stable. Currently, Shanxi Lvliang Liulin low-sulfur main coking coal (A9.5, S0.8, V24, G85, Y15) is 2550 yuan/ton, Ganqimaodu port Meng 5# clean coal is 1925 yuan/ton, port Russian K4 main coking coal is 2150 yuan Yuan / ton.

16thCokeThe market is temporarily stable. In the mainstream market in Shanxi, the quotation for quasi-first-grade wet-quenched metallurgical coke is 2430-2550 yuan/ton; the price for quasi-first-grade dry-quenched metallurgical coke is 2810-2840 yuan/ton; The quotation of grade CDQ metallurgical coke is 2850-2950 yuan/ton. The mainstream price of coke in Shandong area is 2,550-2,600 yuan/ton for quasi-one wet quenching, and 2,950-3,000 yuan/ton for quasi-dry quenching, including tax.

Coking coal:As the end of the year approaches, coal mine production is focused on safety, and coal mines in major production areas have already begun to arrange holidays. It is difficult for raw coal production to increase significantly before the year. However, the winter storage and replenishment of coke steel enterprises is coming to an end, the enthusiasm for purchasing coking coal downstream has weakened, and the price reduction of superimposed coke is still expected, and market sentiment has weakened.

Coke:Coke enterprises maintain normal production, and most of the factories maintain low or zero inventory status, mainly focusing on active shipments, while the cost support of coking coal has begun to weaken. At the same time, the operation of steel mills is temporarily stable, the demand for steel products in the off-season further weakens, the profitability of steel mills is poor, and the inventory of steel mills has steadily rebounded. Currently, on-demand procurement is the mainstay.

On the whole, the winter storage and replenishment is coming to an end, the rebound of coal coke prices is weak, and it is limited by the weak demand in the downstream finished product market. If the demand does not improve in the later stage and the output of molten iron falls, the price of bifocals may continue to be under pressure and weakly decline. In terms of strategy, the coke and coking coal 2305 contracts are recommended to wait and see in the short term.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.