Home Business Coal pays off Glencore with record results in 2022
Business

Coal pays off Glencore with record results in 2022

by admin
Coal pays off Glencore with record results in 2022

ServiceMining and climate risk

The Swiss giant has not distanced itself from the dirtiest fuel, unlike many big miners, and with the energy crisis it has done a gold business: the gross operating margin has risen by 60% to 34.1 billion dollars. 7.1 billion redistributed to shareholders (increasingly uncomfortable).

by Sissi Bellomo

Glencore’s bet on coal paid off with interest in 2022, allowing the Swiss mining and commodity trading giant to close the year with its best ever result and reward shareholders with $7.1 billion in dividends and buybacks. The gross operating margin (Ebitda) grew by 60% to 34.1 billion dollars, a figure that burns all records of the past and that more than half was generated by the most polluting fuel….

See also  Some cities adjust the first-home loan interest rate to release reasonable demand in the real estate market-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Berlusconi acquitted does not untie the knots. The...

ECB, Lane: “rate hike effect has not yet...

Investlinx and two ETFs listed on Piazza Affari,...

De Agostini’s takeover bid in port: Dea Capital...

The absurd theater between Calenda and Bersani on...

Budget Law 2023 in the sign of the...

Is it worth it? Read Fund Opinions

Ukrainian war, weapons and gas: this is how...

Finecobank: places Senior Preferred security for € 300...

Tenaris, 2023 continues to grow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy