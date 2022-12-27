Home Business Coal stocks collectively pull up institutions: the second half of 2023 may re-expand
Coal stocks collectively pull up institutions: the second half of 2023 may re-expand

Coal stocks collectively pull up institutions: the second half of 2023 may re-expand

In the early trading on December 27, coal stocks collectively rose. As of press time, Antai Group rose 6.46%, China Coal Energy, Huayang Co., Ltd., Shanxi Coal International, etc. rose more than 2%, and over 20 stocks such as Shaanxi Coal Industry and China Shenhua rose more than 1%.

According to the National Energy Administration, since the beginning of this year, all coal-producing regions and coal enterprises have gone all out to increase coal production and supply. From January to November, the national coal output was 4.09 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%, an increase of 360 million tons over the same period last year. A record high for the same period in history.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on December 27, from January to November, the profit of the mining industry increased by 51.4% year-on-year, and the profit of the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water increased by 26.1% year-on-year. Among them, the profit of the coal mining industry increased by 47.0% year-on-year, maintaining rapid growth.

CITIC Securities believes that looking forward to 2023, domestic coal production and imports may have moderate growth, and demand is also expected to expand under the economic recovery. It is expected that the supply and demand of the industry will maintain a balance. With the fall of the overseas energy price center, it is expected that some domestic coal prices will fluctuate slightly, but the overall industry prosperity will remain high. We believe that the investment logic of the sector in 2023 is mainly on the demand side. We are optimistic about the recovery of industry demand in the second half of the year, and the sector may usher in a new round of demand-driven market by then.

The Zhongtai Securities Research Report pointed out that the warm winter is expected to subside, and the downstream demand for coal will gradually improve. At the same time, the end-of-year fund position swap is nearing completion, and unfavorable factors at the transaction level have gradually dissipated. After the plate adjustment, coal stocks have high cash flow, high dividends, low valuations, and high elasticity under the recovery of demand. They have both offensive and defensive capabilities, and their allocation value is more prominent. At present, the fundamentals of the coal industry are still strong. Under the background of increasing production and ensuring supply, the medium and long-term contract system is increasingly strengthened, and the structural mismatch between supply and demand is more prominent. Coal prices are easy to rise but hard to fall.

