The FDP and the Greens are arguing about the course of the traffic light government. Economics Minister Robert Habeck in particular has been criticized for his heating plans. But there are now first voices from the FDP calling for prudence. One should not take on the job of the opposition.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck is dissatisfied with the state of the traffic light coalition. Among other things, he criticizes that a bill on heating replacement was pushed through to the press at an early stage.

IIn the dispute between the FDP and the Greens in the traffic light government, the first liberals are calling for moderation. He finds the dispute within the coalition burdensome, said the economic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group Reinhard Houben WELT. Unfortunately, there is not much evidence of an “initial spirit of optimism” in everyday government life.

In order to change that again, everyone involved would have to question themselves – including the FDP: “Of course that also applies to us,” said Houben. “Yes, profiling, but sometimes abusive and defamatory criticism of the coalition partner does not get us anywhere. We are part of this government and we must stop running the business of the opposition.”

On the matter, however, he considers criticism of the plans by Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) to ban new fossil gas and oil heating systems from next year to be justified. “Unfortunately, since taking office, we have often had to experience that the practicability of the laws from the Federal Ministry of Economics has room for improvement,” said Houben. Unfortunately, this is also the case with the draft law banning gas and oil heating that has become known.

Above all, the FDP politician criticizes the lack of practical feasibility of the plan to convert all heating systems to climate-neutral technologies within a few years. The trades lacked the necessary capacity to install the numerous heat pumps if they were to actually replace all the new gas and oil heating systems.

“At the end of the day, the heroes of the climate-neutral transformation will not be us politicians, but the mostly medium-sized companies, the trades and start-ups with new innovative ideas,” said Houben. “But their energy is slowed down by more and more detailed control and bureaucracy.”

The great challenge of the climate crisis cannot be met in this way. “Together we have to live up to our claim as a progressive coalition,” said Houben.

“This deadline for 2024 is clearly too short” In an interview with WELT, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) criticizes the plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck to ban oil and gas heating: “With such an important and difficult project, the state must vote, otherwise the project will suffer.”

However, this substantive criticism should not be misunderstood as a blocking attitude by the FDP, in principle one stands by the goal of a climate-neutral industrial location in Germany. It is quite normal for a bill to be changed as part of the parliamentary process. “Struck’s law applies: no law leaves the Bundestag the way it came in,” said Houben.

However, the draft law from the Federal Ministry of Economics to ban new gas and oil heating systems had become public prematurely. Habeck said on Tuesday in the “Tagesthemen” that the draft had been deliberately leaked at a particularly early stage “to damage trust in the government.”

In the past few days, the Economics Minister had repeatedly signaled a willingness to compromise in the concrete implementation of the ban plans, for example when it came to transitional periods and hardship regulations. However, there is no alternative to phasing out fossil heating technology if Germany wants to be climate-neutral by 2045.

