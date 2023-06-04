“Coaxial belt cannon” is an excellent near-field monitoring system choice: Kali IN-UNF in-depth understanding- midifan: We focus on computer music

Learn more about this “alternative” high-end monitor that belongs to the INDEPENDENCE series.

IN-UNF belongs to Kali’s high-end IN series.

UNF means “Ultra-NearField” (super near field), and the official meaning is to position it at the “near field level/NearField”, not the Desktop desktop level.

Small studios finally don’t have to worry about bass extension anymore!IN-UNF is a desktop studio monitor system that can provide reference-level sound at a distance of only 0.8 meters.The ultra-short monitoring distance allows you to obtain objective and neutral monitoring effects even in the daily complex acoustic environment.

Reproduce transparent sound

Do you think the one in the middle is a storage box? No that’s actually its bass.

Although the design of IN-UNF seems to be different, there is a hidden secret – the coaxial design of the 4-inch mid-frequency unit and the 1-inch unit can produce a frequency response of 39Hz–25kHz, plus a 4.5-inch woofer, under continuous reference level output, IN-UNF has at least 20dB headroom against transient peaks.

Rock-solid sound imaging

Kali’s official IN models are all coaxial designs, and IN-UNF’s coaxial high frequency and mid frequency drivers occupy the same space, and they are separated by a quarter wavelength from each other to eliminate mutual interference.

In terms of bass, IN-UNF’s official power amplifier is very powerful, Class D 2 x 100W rms – the official dive reaches 47Hz/±3dB, which is almost the same as a 6-inch speaker.

Personalized ultra-thin desktop subwoofer

We found that the woofer of IN-UNF is different, it breaks away from the “big” of traditional subwoofers, and replaces it with a small and seemingly thin appearance, because it is a “desktop-level” subwoofer, which can make our brains The hole is wide open and placed at will.

Detail of the “Satellite” mid-treble

At present, it seems that it is the same coaxial design as IN-8 V2 and IN-5.The power of a single satellite unit reaches 60W, and the total power of the entire IN-UNF can reach 320W, which is quite impressive.

The base of the coaxial unit is also a rubber design. The large friction force allows you to adjust the angle you like. The official name is Satellite Puck。

The woofer is also fitted with IN-UNF inputs, including a USB-C input with 24-bit resolution and up to 48kHz sampling rate. Quickly connect your computer, laptop, tablet, phone or other USB-enabled audio device.

If it is an iOS device with a lighting interface, you need to buy an Apple adapter kit separately.

The IN-UNF also offers balanced TRS, 3.5mm inputs for easy connection to professional audio equipment, as well as game consoles and TVs.

IN-UHF = Music mixing, gaming, multimedia speakers