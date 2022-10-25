Soft drink giant Coca-Cola announced it ended the third quarter of the year with better-than-expected profits and revenue. The group thus revised its outlook for the full year upwards. Coca-Cola stock reacted in the premarket on Wall Street with a jump of 2.5%.

The American giant reported an adjusted EPS of 69 cents compared to the 64 cents expected by the consensus of the analysts interviewed by Refinitiv.

Revenue was $ 11.05 billion on an adjusted basis, versus an expected $ 10.52 billion.

Excluding extraordinary balance sheet items, Coca-Cola’s net income rose in the third quarter to $ 2.83 billion, or 65 cents per share, compared to $ 2.47 billion, or 57 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021.

For 2022, the group announced that it expects EPS growth on an adjusted basis of 6-7%, compared to the previously expected increase of 5-6%.