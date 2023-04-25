Home » Coca-Cola: quarterly earnings and revenues beyond expectations
Coca-Cola: quarterly earnings and revenues beyond expectations

Coca Cola it reported quarterly earnings and revenue above analyst expectations, thanks to higher prices and higher demand for its beverages.

Shares of the company jumped 1% in premarket trading. Specifically, the company reported earnings per share of 68 cents adjusted versus 64 cents expected, revenues of $10.96 billion adjusted versus $10.8 billion expected.
Excluding rumors, the beverage giant earned 68 cents a share. Net sales increased 5% to $10.98 billion.

