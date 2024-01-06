Coca-Cola stops the commercial with Chiara Ferragni after the Balocco case

The flight of sponsors from Chiara Ferragni continues. After the eyewear company Safilo, now it’s Coca-Cola’s turn. The soft drink company had signed Chiara Ferragni for a commercial to be broadcast starting from the end of January. But after the Balocco case he thought better of it. No more advertising. And while the government promises legislative intervention on charity, the risk for the influencer is that there will be a rush among Italian and foreign brands to abandon it. Coca Cola advertising, it is known Republic, had to take advantage of the concomitance of the start of the Sanremo Festival, which last year saw Fedez’s wife as the great protagonist. But after the media chaos the company decided to take action. Apparently the search for the new campaign has already started. Which will be aired soon.

The other brands

But there are also those who think differently. The Pigna stationery group has decided to maintain the collaborations: «We have been collaborating with Chiara Ferragni for several years, having had the opportunity to appreciate her human and entrepreneurial qualities. The commercial relationship between the two Italian brands has been profitable and satisfying in all the markets in which we operate. Pigna’s 185-year history, our leadership and our corporate style lead us to look towards the future, with the hope that the current difficult context can be overcome.” The other brands, however, are not exhibiting themselves for now. Among these are Oreal, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Morellato, Monnalisa and Tod’s, which has still reserved a place on the board of directors for Ferragni.

The new contract

And while Chiara Ferragni returns to Instagram to tell her followers that she missed them and to thank those who were close to her, there is also a new contract on the way. Just in these days Ferragni would have signed a contract with a brand that is part of an international giant. The partnership could soon appear in Instagram stories. Yesterday Ferragni also returned to post other smiling images of daily life. In Instagram stories, she shared some posts of her mother Marina Di Guardo, in which she appears smiling with her daughter Vittoria in Milan.

