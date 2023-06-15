Coca Cola, storm for participation in the Green&Blue Festival: the reasons

Coca Cola: which strategy to protect the environment?

Is Coca Cola an environmentally friendly company or, on the contrary, does it mask some unsustainable behaviors through the most classic of greenwashing? According to the director of the campaign for the oceans of Greenpeace USAJohn Hocevar, the US company’s environmental impact is of colossal proportions: “It produces 120 billion disposable plastic bottles annually and 99% of plastic is obtained from fossil fuelsincreasing the climate emergency”.

The theme also arrived in Italy, just a few days ago: Coca Cola, in fact, was the partner chosen for the supply of drinks at Green&Blue festival, leaving puzzled many activists and scholars of the climate crisis. The event, inaugurated on 5 June – coinciding with Environment Day – was created to bring the world of sustainability into dialogue with that of science and the economy, through discussions between the younger generations and the businesses that work for propose solutions to reduce the impact of polluting emissions in the atmosphere. For activists, however, the American company would not have had the qualifications to participate in the event.

According to the data of theEllen MacArthur Foundationin the last two years the Coca Cola used almost three and a half million disposable plastic packaging every year. It is no coincidence that the US company exposed itself “in the first hour” for challenge the binding reuse objectives of the new EU regulation proposal, and then “self-denied” proclaiming the (much more ambitious) goal of reuse of 25% by 2030, as announced with the program World Without Waste.

