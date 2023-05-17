Home » Coffee, climate change puts plantations in Ethiopia at risk
Business

Coffee, climate change puts plantations in Ethiopia at risk

by admin
Coffee, climate change puts plantations in Ethiopia at risk

Climate emergency, coffee plantations in Ethiopia at risk

Climate change doesn’t stop doing damage. Even in the long run. It is the case of coffee plantations in Ethiopia, severely tested by the effects of the environmental emergency, and beyond.

Effects already evident from the rust on the leaves. A dramatic relationship Of Christian Aid, organization committed to fighting poverty in the world by promoting sustainable development in the countries most in difficulty, provides not very reassuring numbers reported by Red shrimp. The organization has calculated that current climatic conditions will reduce the amount of land suitable for coffee cultivation by 54.5%.. A trend that seems irreversible, according to Christian Aid, even if the increase in global temperature were to remain below 2°C as established by the Paris Agreement.

READ ALSO: Inflation at 8.2%: energy boom. Genoa the most expensive city in Italy

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Google will not allow Android 2.3.7 or older devices to log in after September 27

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy