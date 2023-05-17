Coffee, climate change puts plantations in Ethiopia at risk

Climate emergency, coffee plantations in Ethiopia at risk

Climate change doesn’t stop doing damage. Even in the long run. It is the case of coffee plantations in Ethiopia, severely tested by the effects of the environmental emergency, and beyond.

Effects already evident from the rust on the leaves. A dramatic relationship Of Christian Aid, organization committed to fighting poverty in the world by promoting sustainable development in the countries most in difficulty, provides not very reassuring numbers reported by Red shrimp. The organization has calculated that current climatic conditions will reduce the amount of land suitable for coffee cultivation by 54.5%.. A trend that seems irreversible, according to Christian Aid, even if the increase in global temperature were to remain below 2°C as established by the Paris Agreement.

READ ALSO: Inflation at 8.2%: energy boom. Genoa the most expensive city in Italy

Subscribe to the newsletter

