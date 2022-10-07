Whether it is in the cup or by the glass, narrow or long, plain or macchiato, it makes no difference: coffee is increasingly expensive. Inflation spares nothing or anyone, and for some, even a purchase that was simple until recently runs the risk of becoming very complicated.

Accomplices continuous and constant price increases since October 2021, for some “the recent price increases that could make it almost a luxury” to go to the bar. Word of Eurostat, whose data leave no room for doubt. Within a year, from August 2021 to August 2022, record increases were recorded in Finland (+ 43.6%), Lithuania (+ 39.9%), Sweden (+ 36.7%), Estonia (+36 , 4%) and Hungary (+ 34.3%), and in general in the EU at the time of paying the bill, this is more expensive by 16.9%.

Italians should keep their coffee and their mocha tight, given that in Italy the dear-espresso is contained up to now, in a single figure (6.6%), even if this translates into increases of around ten cents. Nothing compared to an increase of 1 euro as elsewhere in Europe. What is added to give it taste in the tricolor cups weighs more than the drink itself, namely sugar and milk.

The first, within a year, increased by 15%, the second by 10%. But even then, don’t panic. The matter for sachets and lumps in Poland recorded increases of 109.2%, in Estonia of 81.2%, in Latvia of 58.3%. While attention must be paid to staining coffee in Hungary, where the price of milk has increased by 51.7%. A similar problem in Lithuania (+ 46.8%), Croatia (+ 43.5%) and the Czech Republic (+ 43.3%).

The European Statistical Institute has no control over the variations in the receipt, but of one thing in Luxembourg they are sure. “For consumers who drink coffee with milk and sugar, this morning ritual could be even more expensive.”

The prices of these two items, moreover, “have risen even more” compared to coffee. Never so bitter.