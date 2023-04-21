Cofidis, consumer credit grows despite high rates

Cofidis Italia, leader in consumer credit, has seen a growth in 2022 of 37% compared to 2021 and by 151% if compared to 2019, the last year pre-Covid), thanks to over 2 billion euros in volumes intermediated between credit and payment solutions.

“We are very satisfied- he said the general manager of Cofidis Italia Alessandro Borzacca– for the result achieved despite the ever-increasing interest rates and reduced household spending capacity due to inflation. However, thanks to innovative products such as PagoDil and the professionalism of our 350 employees, we have managed to grow by recruiting a million new customers”.

What is the strength of PagoDil?

This is the payment deferment system used by various players in the e-commerce sector including Amazon but also in physical stores. However, this is a different service from the Buy now and pay later that Fintechs offer. In fact, it is a product that allows merchants to immediately collect the amount and start the deferment request in a simple, fast and digital way thanks to the Smart Pos provided by Cofidis. The customer, on the other hand, is given the opportunity to complete his purchases by choosing a type of extension chosen by him with the utmost respect for his privacy.

And how do you avoid scams and defaults?

Anyone using this payment extension must be our approved customer. In this sense, we carry out many checks to understand the solvency of the person

How do scammers try to bypass your security system?

The most common scam starts with identity theft. In other words, the scammer manages to get hold of the documents, the tax code number and also the iban of a respectable person who our system therefore considers solvent. Obviously, when the first installment is sent, the person whose identity has been stolen obviously refuses to pay. He has to make the complaint and obviously the procedure against him lapses.

So for you it is a damage since money and goods have disappeared?

Obviously yes, but the percentage is really negligible because the system is very efficient. Only very skilled hackers succeed in the scam.

Does rising rates negatively affect your business?

The main sufferers are the Fintechs that provide a “buy now and pay later” service. For these companies the cost of money has reached very high levels. We have a giant like Credit Mutuel behind us and therefore we start from 4%. The Cofidis group is present in 9 countries with a turnover of 18 billion and 134 million profit.

How much does your personal loan cost?

Interest rates are around 8-9% depending on the customer versus 6-7% a year ago. Our loans do not exceed 45 thousand euros.

Among your customers is Amazon, what service do you offer to the customers of the e-commerce giant?

We offer a credit line, Credit Line, for purchases on Amazon.it which allows you to obtain credit from 100 to 1,500 euros, and to pay it in installments up to 24 months. Thanks to the granting of a credit line, it is possible to reuse this same instrument for all purchases”.

Of course you pay a commission…

The system is able to generate the amortization plan. It also depends on what agreements there are with the seller.

Does the luxury sector not use these tools?

At the moment we have no customers in the sector. Only for eyewear that can be compared to luxury. But it is a tool that must be explained by the seller at the time of purchase. However, we have seen that those who know how to use it can achieve increases in turnover of up to 30%.