The Board of Cofle, active in the design, production and worldwide marketing of command systems and control cables for the off-road vehicles, automotive and automotive aftermarket sectors, examined the consolidated turnover for 2022, which has not yet been audited , which is equal to 53.7 million, up 3% compared to 2021 (52.2 million).

In detail, the OEM business line, which produces cables and control systems in the agricultural, earthmoving machinery, commercial vehicles and premium automotive sectors, recorded a volume of +15.8% compared to 2021.

The After Market Business line, specialized in the production of spare parts in the automotive sector, instead recorded volumes equal to -18% compared to 2021, mainly due to the temporary reduction in demand in the areas of Eastern Europe and in Russia linked to the ongoing conflict.

Cofle has also strengthened the Italian commercial structure, dedicated to the After Market sector to better cover the domestic market which is showing positive signs and interesting growth opportunities.