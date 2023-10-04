Home » “Cohesive government, we will last until 2027.” Tajani quashes rumors of crisis
“Cohesive government, we will last until 2027.” Tajani quashes rumors of crisis

“Cohesive government, we will last until 2027.” Tajani quashes rumors of crisis

Tajani ad Affaritaliani.it: “We will find the right solutions for Italians’ problems”

No government crisis. No caretaker government. No return to the polls. He has no doubts Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, deputy prime minister and foreign minister. To Affaritaliani.itthe Italian leader responds clearly and clearly to the question whether the executive led by Giogia Meloni will last for the entire legislature or whether there is a risk of crisis (considering the migrant chaos and the difficult situation of public finances): “The government is in good health. The majority too, and it is cohesive. We will remain in government until 2027 and we will find the right solutions for Italians’ problems: lower taxes, richer salaries and pensions, justice reform (including civil justice), bureaucracy reform, privatizations”, assures the head of the Farnesina.

