Coin, Ugo Turi appointed Chief Executive Officer

Ugo You have is the new Chief Executive Officer of Coin. Today, Monday 20 February 2023, the BoD of the giant made in Italy of large-scale distribution has announced the appointment of the manager as CEO with immediate effect. His appointment follows that of president of Marco Marchiwho took over at the beginning of February a George Rossi.

In career, You have worked in companies such as Montedison e Fininvest. As reported by Primaonline, former member of the Board of Coinwith powers over various company areas, in his new role he has the task of guiding the company in the implementation and achievement of the objectives set by the Business Plan.

