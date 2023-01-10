Listen to the audio version of the article

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced a 950-person workforce reduction, or 20% of its workforce. The maneuver is part of a “further restructuring plan” aimed at reducing “operating expenses in response to the current market conditions impacting the crypto-economy” and as part of “business prioritization efforts”.

The company, which extends the list of struggling industry players after the recent cases of Genesis, Silvergate and Houbi, will incur restructuring costs ranging from 149 to 163 million dollars. Coinbase, which expects to complete the plan by the second quarter of the year, has announced the preliminary results for 2022, confirming that it expects an adjusted ebitda within the limit of -500 million dollars indicated in the letter to shareholders last November, after having recorded revenues and operating expenses “consistent” with the 2022 outlook.

For the first quarter of 2023, on the other hand, operating expenses are expected to drop by 25% compared to the last quarter of 2022 due to “cost management initiatives”, including the recently approved restructuring plan.

The cuts are equivalent to about 20% and come on top of the announcement of 1,200 redundancies last June and another 60 in November, confirming the crisis that the entire cryptocurrency sector is experiencing, recently exacerbated by the collapse of Ftx, compared to Lehman Brothers of the industry, culminating in the arrest of 30-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

«In 2022 the crypto market went down together with the macroeconomic environment. We have also seen the repercussions caused by unscrupulous players in the sector and there could still be further contagion,” said the CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, in a message to employees posted on the company’s blog. “As we looked at the scenarios for 2023, it became clear that we would need to reduce spending to increase our chances of doing well under any scenario. Even if it is always painful to divide the streets from our colleagues, there is no other way to reduce expenses enough if not by changing the workforce ».