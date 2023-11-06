Coinbase Prepared for Quick Action if Bitcoin Spot ETF is Approved

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has expressed its readiness to act quickly if a Bitcoin spot ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is approved. During an earnings call with investors and analysts, Coinbase COO Emilie Choi emphasized that a Bitcoin ETF would significantly enhance market liquidity and stability.

For more than a decade, prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry, including the Winklevoss twins, have been looking to introduce ETF-like products that provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been hesitant to approve such products until now.

This year, excitement surrounding the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF has grown, especially following Grayscale’s court victory and the entry of major financial players like BlackRock and Fidelity into the race for ETF approval. JP Morgan analysts have even expressed the belief that approval for a Bitcoin ETF is “very likely” within the next three months.

Notably, Choi’s comments underscore the potential for greater stability in the market rather than just price speculation. Mark Connors, head of research at 3iQ, explained that a spot Bitcoin ETF would make it easier for institutional investors to trade Bitcoin without the need for self-custody. This institutional involvement would lead to a more balanced approach to investing, where institutions would cushion price fluctuations and provide stability.

Connors drew parallels to the impact of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) on the gold market when it was launched in 2004. The institutional adoption and liquidity associated with the ETF created more stable markets for gold.

Coinbase, considering its position as the designated custodian for several Bitcoin spot ETFs, discussed its potential revenue streams. Choi stated that Coinbase is proud to partner with trusted financial institutions and would monetize ETFs through custodial fees in the short term.

Furthermore, Choi highlighted the potential for a Bitcoin Cash ETF to broaden access among retail investors and increase cryptocurrency ownership in the US. Despite the current regulatory uncertainty, there are already 52 million Americans who own cryptocurrency. The introduction of ETFs is expected to further drive adoption and ownership.

The approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF would be a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry as it would provide mainstream investors with a regulated and easily accessible avenue to invest in Bitcoin. Coinbase’s preparedness to embrace the opportunity demonstrates the growing maturity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the financial world.

