Home » Coinbase Prepared for Quick Action if Bitcoin Spot ETF is Approved
Business

Coinbase Prepared for Quick Action if Bitcoin Spot ETF is Approved

by admin
Coinbase Prepared for Quick Action if Bitcoin Spot ETF is Approved

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has expressed its readiness to act quickly if a Bitcoin spot ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is approved. During an earnings call with investors and analysts, Coinbase COO Emilie Choi emphasized that a Bitcoin ETF would significantly enhance market liquidity and stability.

For more than a decade, prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry, including the Winklevoss twins, have been looking to introduce ETF-like products that provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been hesitant to approve such products until now.

This year, excitement surrounding the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF has grown, especially following Grayscale’s court victory and the entry of major financial players like BlackRock and Fidelity into the race for ETF approval. JP Morgan analysts have even expressed the belief that approval for a Bitcoin ETF is “very likely” within the next three months.

Notably, Choi’s comments underscore the potential for greater stability in the market rather than just price speculation. Mark Connors, head of research at 3iQ, explained that a spot Bitcoin ETF would make it easier for institutional investors to trade Bitcoin without the need for self-custody. This institutional involvement would lead to a more balanced approach to investing, where institutions would cushion price fluctuations and provide stability.

Connors drew parallels to the impact of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) on the gold market when it was launched in 2004. The institutional adoption and liquidity associated with the ETF created more stable markets for gold.

Coinbase, considering its position as the designated custodian for several Bitcoin spot ETFs, discussed its potential revenue streams. Choi stated that Coinbase is proud to partner with trusted financial institutions and would monetize ETFs through custodial fees in the short term.

See also  Parties – Wüst advises the CDU to have a modern family image

Furthermore, Choi highlighted the potential for a Bitcoin Cash ETF to broaden access among retail investors and increase cryptocurrency ownership in the US. Despite the current regulatory uncertainty, there are already 52 million Americans who own cryptocurrency. The introduction of ETFs is expected to further drive adoption and ownership.

The approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF would be a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry as it would provide mainstream investors with a regulated and easily accessible avenue to invest in Bitcoin. Coinbase’s preparedness to embrace the opportunity demonstrates the growing maturity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the financial world.

Stay updated with the latest news and developments in the crypto space by subscribing to daily updates in your inbox.

You may also like

Bank of England: “Unemployment at 6% to tame...

The U.S. Job Market Shows Signs of Weakness...

Invest cheaply in wind power stocks now

Tyson Foods Recalls Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets over Metal...

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, how the Italian supermotard...

Former Chairman of Zhejiang Construction Investment Surrenders Less...

Leasing a Hyundai Kona Electric: Top offer with...

write a title for this article Just as...

GM, 13 billion in investments in US factories

The 5th Anniversary of the Science and Technology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy