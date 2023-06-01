Coke taxis: This is how Berliners can be supplied with drugs free of charge

Many dealers now offer a coke delivery service via Telegram. Tomekbudujedomek / Getty Images

An insider told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” how the drug scene in Berlin is organized via Telegram and how he was involved himself. The so-called coke taxis have been around for about five years: cocaine delivery services that consumers can order via the messenger service Telegram. Investigators therefore have little leverage – also because Telegram does not cooperate.

According to wastewater analyses, cocaine use has increased by 58 percent over the past five years. Like right now a report in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (“FAZ”) suggests that this could also be due to the scene’s new sales strategies. Because around the same period of time, in Berlin established so-called coke taxis. Consumers order cocaine via the messenger service Telegram, and dealers then deliver the drugs to their homes by car.

According to the Berlin police, only eleven cases were investigated against coke couriers in 2018, but in 2022 there were already 319 cases. In January one said police spokeswomanthat the number of unreported cases is likely to be even higher.

16,000 members in Koktaxi Telegram group

As an insider of the “FAZ” reported, it is not even difficult to set up such a coke delivery service via Telegram. He also ordered cocaine via Telegram and initially came into contact with dealers. Among other things, he was a member of a large group that puts interested parties in contact with dealers. This group had 16,000 members, the insider told the “FAZ”.

The groups are also easy to find. “And once you’re in one group, you get to other groups very quickly. It’s frightening how easy it is,” he was quoted as saying by the “FAZ”. There hasn’t been a procurement hurdle for four years. “It used to be very different. You had to know people there.”

He himself also opened a group at some point: As a “friendship service” for “his dealers”, he initially began poaching potential customers from the groups and then set up a Koktaxi group chat for his dealers himself. “They were totally grateful, and I noticed that you can activate an incredible number of customers in a relatively short time,” he is quoted as saying by the FAZ. Later he also took on administrative tasks, such as coordinating orders. In return, he received cocaine “and sometimes small amounts of money,” the report says.

Running Telegram groups is not necessarily a criminal offence

In the end, his group had around 2,000 members. – But he didn’t necessarily make himself punishable by doing so, said Carsten Pfohl, head of the department for drug crime at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of the FAZ. “If someone sets up a group and only makes it available as a platform, but never even has a finger on the material or to do with the handling of the business, that is not punishable in case of doubt,” says the expert.

Basically, the fight against drug dealers has become much more difficult thanks to Telegram, he explains. This is also due to the fact that Telegram does not provide any information. “The operators are based in Dubai and don’t cooperate at all,” said Pfohl in the FAZ. The investigators therefore do not believe that they will ever be able to completely dry up the market.

