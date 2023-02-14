Home Business Coking coal imports drive down costs, which is bad for steel prices丨On the market
Coking coal imports drive down costs, which is bad for steel prices丨On the market

Coking coal imports drive down costs, which is bad for steel prices丨On the market

China Business News 2023-02-14 14:20:23

Jianxin Futures Wang Haifeng analyzed that the steel market hype before the Spring Festival and demand recovery after the festival, the futures surge boosted market confidence, steel mills have a high operating rate and sufficient supply, but after the festival, the resumption of work on construction sites is slow, demand is insufficient, and steel inventory is backlogged. From the perspective of raw materials, the import of coking coal in Australia has increased, and the price of coking coal has downward pressure. At the same time, the inventory of iron ore ports is high, and the price is also under downward pressure. The overall price of steel is negative. From a long-term perspective, domestic demand will truly recover in the second quarter. In the short-term, coking coal is the main short-term, and in the medium-term, steel products will be long after waiting for a callback.

Jianxin Futures Wang Haifeng analyzed that the steel market hype before the Spring Festival and demand recovery after the festival, the futures surge boosted market confidence, steel mills have a high operating rate and sufficient supply, but after the festival, the resumption of work on construction sites is slow, demand is insufficient, and steel inventory is backlogged. From the perspective of raw materials, the import of coking coal in Australia has increased, and the price of coking coal has downward pressure. At the same time, the inventory of iron ore ports is high, and the price is also under downward pressure. The overall price of steel is negative. From a long-term perspective, domestic demand will truly recover in the second quarter. The short-term short-selling is mainly coking coal, and the mid-term is long steel products after waiting for a callback.

