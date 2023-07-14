Cola Light and Zero: This is the much better alternative to Cola and Co.

Opinion Carcinogenic aspartame

This is the much better alternative to cola and co.

As of: 8:10 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

WHO classifies sweetener as “possibly carcinogenic”.

The World Health Organization classifies the sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic”. WELT editor Wiebke Bolle summarizes the state of research on the sweetener and explains the amounts contained in known foods.

The sweetener aspartame is suspected of causing cancer, as the WHO now officially warns. Light drinks have long been superfluous anyway, because there is a healthier, tastier and more refreshing alternative: non-alcoholic beer.

It’s one more turn in the eternal sweetener dispute: now the World Health Organization (WHO) is officially warning against consuming too much aspartame. The substance appears on the list of possible carcinogens – in a category with caffeic acid and cell phone radiation.

This is no cause for panic. The recommended maximum is still a dozen glasses of Diet Coke a day. And yet there is no reason to continue consuming the chemically sweet mess. Because the alternative has long been there, and it’s good: non-alcoholic beer.

Diet drinks, on the other hand, benefit the manufacturers, not the customers. For beverage companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsico, sweetener versions of their classics are an easy way to keep their sugar reduction promises: sugar out, sweetener in.

Otherwise you don’t have to change anything. The diet drinks remain sweetened water with some aroma and coloring. And, of course, with a lot of marketing that glorifies the almost non-existent difference in taste between the “Light” and “Zero” variants as a sales-boosting question of identity. As a reminder, “Zero” is the more norm-male variant that has something to do with soccer. So in advertising.

But why should we go along with this nonsense any longer? Sweeteners have been suspected of cheating us for years: The calorie-free pleasure stimulates the appetite, gets us used to oversweetened food, drives up the blood sugar level – it’s just bad for us, according to my nutrition experts.

Cola, orange soda and lemon water don’t taste really good anyway. And that sweeteners in cakes, puddings and chocolate are nonsense anyway needs no further explanation: Sugar-free foods are obviously absurd.

Non-alcoholic beer with its own character

So let’s go for the better alternative when it comes to drinks. Non-alcoholic beer tastes really good since some advances in the art of brewing. However, it is time for a change of attitude: We must see non-alcoholic beer as a drink in its own right, not as a stopgap for motorists.

Because the taste is inevitably far away from classic beer – the flavor carrier alcohol is missing. On the other hand, non-alcoholic beverages are fresher, more tangy, a drink for the whole day with a character all of its own.

One mistake made by alcohol-free amateurs is never to go beyond the well-known wheat beer classics like Erdinger. With 3.6 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, it is only a third of the sweetness of classic Coca-Cola, but it remains too rich for continuous summer consumption.

The true sugar-free refreshers are the North German varieties: the alcohol-free Jever variant with the admittedly terrible nineties nickname “Fun”, the bitter-fresh Flensburger “Frei” in the popping flip-top bottle, the Hamburger Ratsherrn alcohol-free. Or Budvar “Nealko” imported from the Czech Republic. No sugar, 14 tiny kilocalories – light refreshment with flavor instead of colored water with chemicals or heavy 42 kilocalories with the cola.

The small selection shows that instead of the boring standard cola taste – yes, Fritz-Kola is just as oversweetened as the American classics – there is a wide range of non-alcoholic beers from European and global brewers. Heineken, for example, puts flavors into its alcohol-free version that comply with the Purity Law, German brewers don’t, of course.

The result is taste nuances from inedible to great. Made from the core ingredients water, barley and hops that have been tried and tested for generations.

And there is still room for marketing poetry: Flensburger, for example, invented the “coast barley”. The variant from Budweis even includes “Artesian well water, Moravian barley malt and Saaz cone hops” on the official list of ingredients – no matter how compatible with EU labeling regulations.

Oh yes, and jobs in medium-sized breweries, which are being hit by the health trend, are also secured by non-alcoholic beverages: since 2007, the amount of non-alcoholic beer sold every year has doubled.

