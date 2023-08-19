Colaninno, a quarter of a century from the Po Valley to the brave Captains

Colaninno between finance, industry and politics

With Roberto Colaninno, who died today at the age of 80, one of the reference figures of the Italian entrepreneurial system. A protagonist who has lived many seasons that have allowed him, starting from Mantuawhere the family had moved coming from Acquaviva delle Fonti in the province of Forli, to climb the top of Italian entrepreneurship.

At one point it had seemed that he could reach the absolute top. She had indeed tried to take control of Fiat in the darkest moment of the group’s crisis following the death of the lawyer and Umberto. The family, however, following the indication of two faithful and capable advisers such as Franzo Grande Stevens and Gianluigi Gabetti she had opposed. Just as she had done some time before with Joseph Morchio, the manager who wanted to be king. Marchionne’s arrival in Turin proved that everyone was right: Colaninno who, following the indications of Gianni Tamburi, he understood that Fiat was a business. But also the family who, by opposing it, had kept the heritage.

The relaunch of Piaggio

However, he had managed to conquer a former province of the Agnelli galaxy by taking over Piaggio which Antonella Bechi Piaggio he had brought as a dowry to Umberto. entrusted to the care of John Agnelli and then of an investment fund the house of the Vespa had faced a slow decline. Today, after the Colaninno cure, the share on the Stock Exchange is at an all-time high and the company has incorporated famous brands such as Moto Guzzi and Aprilia also climbed to the top of the Moto Gp.

Relations with politics

But Colaninno has never neglected to take a look at politics. Preferably in democratic area as confirmed by his son’s career Matteo deputy for three legislatures and economic manager of the national secretariat of the Democratic partybefore emigrating to Italy alive.

Certainly the excellent relationship with Massimo D’Alema, allows him to get the green light for the first and best known of his initiatives. Namely the takeover of Telecom which, done entirely in due course, will prevent the group from growing to the point of partial publicity of what is being discussed these days. These are the years in which Guido Rossi speaks of the “merchant bank” of Palazzo Chigi and the consortium that buys Telecom becomes “the Po valley race”.

Alitalia and the “brave captains”

And Olivetti, now emptied of industrial content, is the financial box needed for the takeover. Not so lucky, for Colaninno’s coat of arms and finances, is the relationship with Silvio Berlusconi. The entrepreneur from Mantua, above all at the request of Corrado Passera, then CEO of Intesa becomes the pivot of the Phoenix floor. First attempt at privatization of Alitalia. It is the epic of the “Brave Captains” but that ends badly. Losses amount to 1.25 billion. It is Colaninno’s last excursion into politics. From that moment he will dedicate himself solely to Piaggio. The turnover figures and the stock market price confirm the success.

