Coldiretti, 6 billion in damages due to drought. Risk of price increases

The drought caused six billion in damages

Wheat production fell by 10%, honey harvest by 70%. There are also orchards with cherries in difficulty, down by 60% due to the floods that hit Romagna, the Italian fruit valley, but also due to the heavy rains in Puglia and Campania. The picture that emerges from the assembly of the Coldiretti it’s decidedly bleak. And it does not bode well for consumers already grappling with skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates weighing on household budgets.

“The scorching heat is burning fruit and vegetables in the fields with burns that cause losses, from grapes to melons, from watermelons to apricots, from tomatoes to aubergines” according to the first monitoring by Coldiretti. “The grip of the heat is doing leopard-spotted damage along the peninsula with farmers trying to run for cover by shading the products, even through grass and leaves as natural barriers” underlines the association of agricultural producers led by Ettore Prandini.

“Heat burns irreversibly damage fruit and vegetables, to the point of making them unsellable. We try to anticipate the harvest whenever possible. The fruit is thinned out on the trees, eliminating those that are unable to ripen, to try to save at least part of the production. But the torrid heat also hinders agronomic and harvesting operations which must be suspended during the hottest hours to protect the health of the workers while it becomes impossible to work in the greenhouses” explained by Coldiretti.

More funds to help families against record inflation

For Coldiretti, given the situation, “to save the spending of Italians forced to cut the quantity of food purchased by 5% in 2023 due to the increase in prices, it is necessary to increase the funds allocated to supply chain contracts within the Pnrr” . In the context of the association’s annual meeting, Prandini recalled the record increases recorded in recent times.

Food and drink prices jumped 11% in June with food inflation at its highest on record in 40 years. The markups have forced Italians to spend almost 4 billion more on food. And this, according to the analysis by Coldiretti, is where low-cost food purchases fly with the food discount stores marking a leap of +9% in the first five months in sales in value, the highest among retail shelves. “The result of the discounters highlights the difficulty faced by Italian families who, driven by price increases, direct their expenses on low-price channels, also renouncing quality. Families cut back on purchases and hunt for the lowest prices, even slaloming around the point of sale, changing shops, supermarkets or discount stores in search of promotions for different products” continues the association.

The food supply chain must be protected

To this end, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano have proposed the candidacy of the practice of Italian cuisine for inclusion in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. As Coldiretti recalled, Made in Italy at the table involves 740,000 farms, 70,000 food industries, over 330,000 catering establishments and 230,000 retail outlets from the field to the plate. In total it employs 4 million people.

It is a network spread throughout the territory that supplies Italian and foreign consumers every day in every part of the planet. It is no coincidence that with a leap of +9% it is a historic record for Made in Italy food exports in 2023 according to the analysis of the Coldiretti on Istat data on foreign trade relating to the first four months of the year which see food exports increasing on the annual record of 60.7 billion recorded in 2022.

Italian catering is worth 205 billion

“Among the main reference markets for Italian products, in 2023 – underlines la Coldiretti – food exports to France grew the most, with a leap of 17% ahead of Germany (+10%), Great Britain (+10%) and the United States (+3%). Italian catering is the most widespread and appreciated in the world with a value that reaches 205 billion euros and records the highest levels of penetration in the USA, with 33% of the total restaurants, and in Brazil (28%), but excellent results are also achieved in France (22%), Spain (24%), India (24%), Germany (16%), China (14%), South Korea (12%) and the United Kingdom (11%) according to the analysis by Coldiretti on the Foodservice Market Monitor 2022 by Deloitte” concludes Coldiretti.