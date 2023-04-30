Coldiretti, the Village returns to Bari: ‘Crusade for quality food’

The Coldiretti Village was inaugurated in Bari, in the presence – among others – of the ministers Giuseppe Valditara (Public Education) e Raffaele Fitto (European affairs and cohesion policies and PNRR); of the President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano; of the Mayor of Bari and President of ANCI, Antonio Decaro; e you Ettore PrandiniNational President of Coldiretti.

“Ours is the best agriculture – declared Prandini after the ribbon cutting – a model capable of teaching, but that needs to be told. The Coldiretti Village, which opens in Bari, is the most effective way to bring our farmers closer to the consumer citizens. In the numerous stands they will not only be able to see the excellence of Made in Italythe uniqueness and distinctiveness of the products, but also understand how they are made, how much effort and I would say love are lavished by our producers and verify, by tasting the dishes made by our farmer chefs, how important it is to use quality agricultural products of certain origin “.

And Puglia is the ‘top producer’ of durum wheat, as well as a primary destination for imports necessary for the significant worldwide demand for pasta and similarPresident Prandini wanted to underline: “Increasing production is a necessity for Italy, but we need to enable farmers to pursue this goal. And the key point is ensure adequate incomes. It is unacceptable for the farmer to earn less than he has spent to produce. Costs have skyrocketed, but are not recognised. While the products on the shelves are expensive. A damage therefore for those who produce, but also for the citizens”.

“An example to understand how much speculation can damage the system – explained Prandini – the same durum wheat remains, the pride of Puglia, which has suffered a 30% drop in the price paid to farmers. But the pasta that is made with this precious raw material on the shelf has increased by 18%. A script that repeats itself for extra virgin olive oil, but also for fruit and vegetables that are suffering from the drop in consumption and the low wages for producers. This is why Coldiretti has pushed a lot on supply chain contracts”.

And on supply chain contracts he specified: “It is a strategic tool which, on the basis of a common interest, is able to bind farmers and processing industries with mutual guarantees and satisfactions. The aim is to ensure fair prices and precise commitments. The Pnrr has fielded an allocation of 1.3 billion, but applications have been presented requesting a budget reinforcement of 5 billion. Agriculture has shown that it is capable of investing in projects that can help achieve food sovereignty. Because of this in the numerous meetings with the minister Raffaele Fitto we asked to double the funds destined for the agri-food sector. Supply chain contracts are crucial, as are logistics, transport and innovation”

Indeed, for Coldiretti – concluded Prandini – innovation is an absolute priority. That is why we cannot accept the accusations of obscurantism leveled at us by supporters of fake meat, milk and fish. We support real, effective research, not one that leads to monstrous results. Because of this we say yes to drones, satellites, GPS, but also to new genetic techniques that favor the normal evolution of plants, making them more resistant to drought which has become one of the country’s emergencies, but also allowing a less use of pesticides. With the new genetic techniques, foreign elements are not inserted into the DNA and therefore NBTs have nothing to do with GMOs, which we have opposed and which are now banned throughout Europe”.

“We are grateful to Coldiretti for having once again chosen Puglia and Bari for this wonderful event – said Michele Emiliano – Puglia is the first Italian region for working days in agriculture. A record achieved thanks to the sacrifices of the many farmers, of the many farms, but also of the combination that this sector has been able to create with tourism, with culture, with the protection of the landscape, with water management”.

“All these components – added Emiliano – have determined the great success of Apulian agriculture, which however has come out of very big problems, is trying to get out of the Xylella problem, with energy, without losing heart, investing and asking the European Union and the Government for more and more funds to improve the replanting of resistant species . And above all through a better qualification of the European funds, of the RDP, which we must now write together, to ensure that the problems of the previous RDPs can be overcome. The Apulian expenditure of European funds for agriculture is perfectly aligned; we have completed our 2022 spending and are now well on track for 2023. We will maintain this alignment through the end of the program.”

“There is still suffering that depends on the difficulty we have in distributing water in the countryside – continued Emiliano – Acquedotto Pugliese, Arif and Consorzi di Bonifica are working hard to use the Pappadai dam. And I hope that in a few months it will be available to distribute water in southern Puglia”.

On the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony, responding to journalists on the proposal launched by the national president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandinito organize in Puglia a large international olive oil fair, Emiliano replied: “It’s an idea we were already working on. We have to decide the venue; we are discussing between Bari and Foggiaalso to distribute opportunities equally across the territory. The Foggia Fair could become one of the venues. It being understood that a fair of that level, as big as Vinitaly, needs hotel and transport infrastructures which must be implemented quickly, because a fair grows together with the territory”.

“We face three days in which there will be meetings, institutional debates, technical and scientific insights and moments of entertainment with the many people who come from many places and come to know the city of Bari”, reiterated the mayor Decaro – the bond with Coldiretti is now ancient and testifies that the city and the countryside are not two different entities: the relationship between the city and the countryside is important, with respect to many issues” such as “local production, the fight against food waste, healthy eating, the protection of the earth and of the sea”.

And in this regard, Minister Raffele Fitto took the opportunity to repeat: “We must ask Europe to strongly respect what is one of the most important supply chains of our economy and which represents a great pride for our country: in the food chainOur government, with Minister Lollobrigida, has been the promoter, the first government ever among all, to prepare a systemic response because having approved a bill against synthetic food goes in this direction”.

Fitto also returned “On the need to try to create the conditions to strengthen the effort that many agricultural entrepreneurs they are carrying forward both in terms of the ability to innovate, and trying to enhance the quality of training, and the awareness of young people. Agriculture has a program of around 5 billion euros – said Fitto regarding the amount of Pnrr funds that will be invested in the national agricultural sector – it is clear, however, that today we are in the process of reviewing and remodulating the Plan national recovery and resilience. No fringe events occurred. The Pnrr was imagined and defined before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and evidently not only on the energy front, but also and above all on the agricultural front, this has opened up a series of very important reflections”.

“It is the government’s interest and intention – concluded Fitto – to pay the utmost attention to the agricultural sector in the remodelling. Because of this, the Government’s commitment to defending and protecting our products against threats such as synthetic food remains maximum, with the need for an efficient use of European resources to support the entire sector itself”.

During the morning, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Education and Coldiretti with the aim of guaranteeing local products at zero kilometer, to enhance the cultural elements linked to food: “Food education is essential to prevent health risks to ensure healthy growth and also protect the environment – said Minister Valditara, announcing that – there will be school hours of food education. We focus a lot on the education of citizenship. We made an agreement with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Interior on the subject of road education, a huge topic because road accidents are the leading cause of death among young people”.

“It’s an important day – said the regional councilor for agriculture, Donato Pentassuglia – because we talk about concrete things that Puglia is committed to. Confirmation of this is the applause for the president of the Puglia Region, the Regional Council and for the work of Puglia against synthetic food, but also for the progress of our programming proposals, which look at the environmental sustainability and the conscious use of healthy and quality foodwith particular reference to the younger generations”.

“Last year – continued Pentassuglia – we were the only Region to send back a ship loaded with grain that did not have the conditions to be able to unload in the port of Bari. The alert is high and we hope to share this policy of food sovereignty with the Government, understood as precise control of products arriving from abroad”.

