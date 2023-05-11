Collaborative robots and digital security among the focuses of machinery regulation

by Luigi Caiazza and Roberto Caiazza

On 18 April, the European Parliament approved the new “machinery regulation” which will replace the current machinery directive 2006/42/EC, implemented in Italy with Legislative Decree 14/2010.

The regulation, unlike the directive, will be directly applicable twenty days after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union and the individual States will only have to establish the sanctioning framework for each of the possible violations ascertained by the respective supervisory bodies.

The new regulation…