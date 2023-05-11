Home » Collaborative robots and digital security among the focuses of machinery regulation
Business

Collaborative robots and digital security among the focuses of machinery regulation

by admin
Collaborative robots and digital security among the focuses of machinery regulation

Fulfillments

by Luigi Caiazza and Roberto Caiazza

On 18 April, the European Parliament approved the new “machinery regulation” which will replace the current machinery directive 2006/42/EC, implemented in Italy with Legislative Decree 14/2010.

The regulation, unlike the directive, will be directly applicable twenty days after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union and the individual States will only have to establish the sanctioning framework for each of the possible violations ascertained by the respective supervisory bodies.

The new regulation…

See also  Zhejiang Construction Investment: Cash returns are promising and future development can be expected_公司

You may also like

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s power games – Turkey elections...

Disney: eps in line with estimates. Title -5%...

These are four things homebuyers regret the most

How Germany’s administration can be saved

The ECB rediscovers the sliding scale for the...

Saving: This is how high the interest rates...

Open to Meraviglia, a €138,000 commercial without a...

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow...

Federal government increases refugee allowance by one billion

Tim: in the first quarter revenues +4.3% to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy