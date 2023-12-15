Collaboratively promote technological innovation and institutional innovation

: are established to provide scientific research equipment, talent exchange, and project docking services for small and medium-sized enterprises, so as to enhance the innovation vitality of small and medium-sized enterprises. The fourth is to strengthen the integrity construction of the industry, prevent disorderly competition, and hinder healthy development, and build a scientific and technological innovation ecosystem with benign competition, honest cooperation, and mutual benefit. promote Capital investment in industrial and technological development is increasing year by year, and the key to energy conservation and environmental protection, the digital economy, biomedicine, new energy, new materials, and new-energy vehicles, 5G communication, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, high-end equipment, aerospace, aviation, rail transport, intelligent manufacturing, and the other strategic emerging industries that are based on scientific and technological innovation will become important directions for future industrial development. In science and technology, the core technology breakthroughs, industrialization of achievements, and key enterprises must support more vigorous financial support. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the national science and technology management system, accelerate the establishment of a science and technology management system that is compatible with both innovation and management, and arrange the scientific research and development process from the front end to the back end in a reasonable and orderly manner to ensure that the overall direction of scientific and technological innovation is correct. It is necessary to make full use of markets, enterprises, and social science and technology-related resources to carry out scientific and technological research and development, break down the barriers to the investment and financing of scientific and technological innovation, and diversify the financing channels for technological innovation. It is necessary to stabilize the expectations of scientific and technological personnel through the implementation of long-term incentive mechanisms to guide ties and roots, provide scientific and technological talents with a broad space for development and realization of value, and open up new space for the career of scientific and technological talents to flourish. Through reform and innovation, an atmosphere that respects knowledge, respects talents, and respects creation needs to be created, and good innovation ecology needs to be created, aimed at inspiring and activating the innovation vitality of all sectors of society. The essence of institutional innovation is to further emancipate the mind, and to emancipate and develop the productivity of social subjects constantly and comprehensively. Only by breaking the barriers to institutional innovation and giving full play to the role of institutional innovation in stimulating and obtaining technological innovation, can we achieve a better and faster ability to lead the way, and have the confidence and determination to win in the battle of independent innovation in the era of rapid scientific and technological development.

