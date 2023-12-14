Collapse of Benko’s empire – The insolvency of the Signa parent company triggers a domino effect – News

Contents

Now they are falling like dominoes – the companies in René Benko’s Signa empire. Every week, one company after another files for bankruptcy. What does this mean for individual companies?

According to information from “Spiegel”, the management of Signa Prime is preparing to file for insolvency. It is the most important subsidiary in the company network. In this company, René Benko has pooled shares in well-known properties such as the Golden Quarter in downtown Vienna or the KaDeWe in Berlin.

The insolvency of parts of the trading group of the Austrian entrepreneur René Benko is likely to be one of the most complex bankruptcies in the German-speaking region.

Not all companies are necessarily insolvent

Over 1,000 companies operate under the Signa Holding umbrella. Business lawyer Karl Wüthrich – he liquidated the national airline after the demise of Swissair – explains: “If a holding company becomes insolvent, then that does not mean, at least in Europe, that all group companies automatically become insolvent.”

Managing director fired

On Monday evening, the Signa Group announced that Tim Herzberg had been dismissed without notice with immediate effect. Tim Herzberg was managing director of two sub-companies of the Signa Group. There is a suspicion that Herzberg may have grossly breached his duties as a board member.

Herzberg was CEO of Signa Prime Selection AG and Signa Development AG.

Now every company under the Signa Holding umbrella must check whether it is solvent, over-indebted or capable of restructuring. Wüthrich explains that companies within a group are generally treated individually in insolvency law. This means that this investigation must also be carried out in accordance with the respective state law.

Globus is also affected by this

Protection of creditors has top priority, said Wüthrich. The parent company has filed for bankruptcy in Austria, six subsidiaries in Germany and three in Switzerland. This also includes the Signa Retail Selection. In addition to the Galeria department stores in Germany, this also includes the Globus department store.

Legend: Despite the insolvency of Signa Retail Selection, the Globus in Basel should be able to open as planned in 2025. Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

Nevertheless, business at Globus continues. 50 percent of the department store belongs to the Thai Central Group anyway. According to its own information, Globus wants to continue this – even without Signa.

If assets are transferred, this can, on the one hand, generate claims for rescission under bankruptcy law. But it can also have criminal consequences.

Bankruptcies become complicated when companies owe each other money or have investments in each other. This is apparently also the case with the Signa Group. Business lawyer Wüthrich recognizes the greatest dangers in this: “If assets are transferred, on the one hand this can generate claims for rescission under bankruptcy law. But it can also have criminal consequences.”

In practice, this means that when a group is on the verge of bankruptcy, owners often move assets within the group or to third parties in order to keep the assets safe. As a result, the bankruptcy estate shrinks and, in the worst case, creditors are left empty-handed. Today it is difficult to say whether and, if so, to what extent this is the case with Signa.

Benko has already taken precautions

Although the situation is confusing, one thing can be said with certainty: Tyrolean entrepreneur René Benko has taken precautions. Back in 2017, he outsourced the family assets to a private family foundation. Part of this money is safe even if Benko is prosecuted. For example, there is the accusation of delaying insolvency. Benko must have expected such a case, as the first creditors are already threatening to sue.