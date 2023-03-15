The collapse of the banks and the Credit Suisse case

First the bankruptcy of the American Svb, which showed the uncovered side of the small stars and stripes banks. Which was followed by the sudden reassurances of the president himself Joe Biden, that there would be no knock-on effect. Now the Credit Suisse case, which collapsed on the stock market after the publication of the annual report. This was followed by the transversal reassurances of politics. And with the ECB, which hastened to ask the institutions for any exposure to Zurich. An incandescent situation with still unpredictable developments.

“The problem is that a whole series of bank risks are emerging – explains Marco Onado, historic Bocconi professor, considered the dean of Italian economists -. The situation is very delicate. It was believed that central banks would always be the saviors of all. It’s not like this and it can’t be like this.”

On Credit Suisse, the professor recalls how he was “in crisis well before”. But he warns: “We are like 2008”. That is to say? “When the banks collapsed like ripe fruit”. “The Italian banks – continues Onado – had then saved themselves from the follies of the subprime, but the risks always surface. And if the crisis spreads, no one can be calm”. This is why the professor hopes for a milder ECB on tomorrow’s test rates: “A rise of 0.25 would be better. We need to prevent the situation from escalating.”