Home » Collapsing motorway network. Genoa, Bologna and Florence: dramatic numbers
Business

Collapsing motorway network. Genoa, Bologna and Florence: dramatic numbers

by admin
Collapsing motorway network. Genoa, Bologna and Florence: dramatic numbers

Highway network, numbers out of control. Aspi’s analysis is alarming

An analysis of Aspi highlights an alarming fact: the highway network is close to collapse. There are at least three i nodes at risk because of the traffic intensitythe major criticalities are found a Genova, Bologna e Firenze and make urgent the Passer-by in the capital of Emilia and the Eaves of the Ligurian one. The report on traffic data and saturation levels – says Il Sole 24 Ore – is clear and in the first 5 months of 2023 the situation got even worse. In Italy, the road infrastructure has been designed and built over fifty years agoand the traffic forecasts used at the time were largely outdated from real values. The most recent photographs of saturation levels were taken at a time when the data is comparable with the period pre-pandemic. Increment makes record weekly peaks above 7%.

Read also: Bad weather, A14: impressive night operations of the ASPI task force

Read also: ASPI, a campaign to make workers engaged on the Ligurian network known

In the city section of the A10 Genoa-Savona, Aspi – continues Il Sole – detects journey times with peaks up to 10 times higher to the standard. Traffic levels have been reached on over 270 occasions in the last five months close to saturation. Problems on the too A7 Genoa-Serravalle, higher travel peaks up to 5-7 volte greater than the norm. Indeed, it is emphasized that in ben 350 occasions traffic levels close to complete saturation were reached. Same dramatic situation on the A14 of Bologna and on A11 Florence-Pistoia. The Aspi report also does a preventive on costs and points out that for the upgrading of the motorway network, only in the most difficult points are necessary at least 21.5 mld.

See also  Pd, Debora Serracchiani sawed. The role of "monitrix" does not pay off

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Charm, from “wetsuit” to elegant dinners to climbing...

500 airliners, $55 billion!Airbus wins largest single order...

Founder Transition: Moritz Kothe comes when the founders...

TIM launches analysis of CdP-Macquarie and KKR offers...

Way clear for takeover by Silver Lake –...

Mercedes E-Class Station Wagon, everything you need to...

Cool Summer Gifts·Huidong Shijiazhuang City’s 2023 Summer Consumption...

Wealth: Survey shows when people feel rich

24-hour air transport strike, Ita cancels 42 flights

European venture capital: Berlin is slipping

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy