Collapsing motorway network. Genoa, Bologna and Florence: dramatic numbers

Highway network, numbers out of control. Aspi’s analysis is alarming

An analysis of Aspi highlights an alarming fact: the highway network is close to collapse. There are at least three i nodes at risk because of the traffic intensitythe major criticalities are found a Genova, Bologna e Firenze and make urgent the Passer-by in the capital of Emilia and the Eaves of the Ligurian one. The report on traffic data and saturation levels – says Il Sole 24 Ore – is clear and in the first 5 months of 2023 the situation got even worse. In Italy, the road infrastructure has been designed and built over fifty years agoand the traffic forecasts used at the time were largely outdated from real values. The most recent photographs of saturation levels were taken at a time when the data is comparable with the period pre-pandemic. Increment makes record weekly peaks above 7%.

In the city section of the A10 Genoa-Savona, Aspi – continues Il Sole – detects journey times with peaks up to 10 times higher to the standard. Traffic levels have been reached on over 270 occasions in the last five months close to saturation. Problems on the too A7 Genoa-Serravalle, higher travel peaks up to 5-7 volte greater than the norm. Indeed, it is emphasized that in ben 350 occasions traffic levels close to complete saturation were reached. Same dramatic situation on the A14 of Bologna and on A11 Florence-Pistoia. The Aspi report also does a preventive on costs and points out that for the upgrading of the motorway network, only in the most difficult points are necessary at least 21.5 mld.

