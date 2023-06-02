Collective bargaining dispute: Bahn and EVG are talking to each other again

First of all, no further negotiations – Martin Seiler, HR Director at Deutsche Bahn, had specified this line on Wednesday. But he immediately added one thing: “My cell phone is on, I can be contacted.” That was an invitation to the railway and transport union (EVG), which she now accepts.

No strike on the railways until the top-level talks

According to the EVG, we want to open the door for employers. In the short term, there should be a top-level discussion on the wage conflict. It’s not negotiations yet, but at least they’re talking to each other again. The interview is scheduled to take place early next week, it said. The EVG assures that there will be no strikes until then. Whether there will be strikes afterwards depends on the outcome of the top-level talks.

Hardened fronts between railway and electronic ballast

Both sides accuse each other of not being willing to compromise. The railways had already improved their offer three times, but not on a point that is important to the union: A fixed amount in the closing instead of just salary percentages. This would primarily benefit the lower income groups.

The EVG, on the other hand, knows that it will not get the required wage increase of at least 650 euros more per month, at least not with a term of one year. The top-level talks cannot replace subsequent negotiations, but they can facilitate them under certain circumstances Prevent warning strikes during the Pentecost holidays.