Collective bargaining dispute: State contracts only for “ordinary” wages?

The federal government is a big client. Whether construction companies, cleaning companies, caterers, security forces, craftsmen or the vehicle fleet. Ministries and their subordinate authorities continuously award contracts in the private sector. If Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) has his way, from the beginning of 2024 only employers who pay their employees according to the collective wage agreement will receive the corresponding surcharge. The “Tariff Loyalty Act” should apply to orders from 10,000 euros.

That’s what it said in the first draft from the beginning of May. Since then, the project agreed in the coalition agreement has remained silent. Heil argued that when the state spends tax money, entrepreneurs who “do not pay their people properly” should no longer benefit from it.

But companies that are not bound by collective bargaining agreements do not actually pay “properly”? The Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA) has serious doubts about this, and is even convinced of the opposite. “Coercive collective bargaining has nothing to do with collective bargaining autonomy.

One concludes collective agreements – or one takes one’s right to an alternative arrangement of operational realities. One is to be respected just as much as the other,” says Employer President Rainer Dulger. “The claim that collective bargaining jobs are inherently better is false.”

In order to stop the project, the BDA commissioned an expert opinion. “Regulations on compliance with collective agreements ignore in particular the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of wage determination and wage structure,” says the almost 50-page document. The legal scholar Felix Hartmann from the Freie Universität Berlin comes to the conclusion that collective bargaining compliance regulations violate European law and are unconstitutional for a variety of reasons.

A procedure similar to that planned by Heil is already being tested in Saarland, for example. There, the “regulation model” applies to public contracts. Expert Hartmann is certain: The practice is “not constitutional because of intensive encroachments on fundamental rights”. However, no legal authority has yet confirmed this assessment.

In April, the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is close to the trade union, analyzed the advantages that employees have through a collective agreement. According to the data, full-time employees in non-tariff companies work an average of 54 minutes longer per week and still earn eleven percent less than employees in collective bargaining companies, as WELT reported at the time.

“In times of sharply rising living costs, employees in companies bound by collective bargaining agreements therefore tend to have a small financial cushion,” wrote the study authors Malte Lübker and Thorsten Schulten.

“Compulsory collective bargaining creates bureaucracy”

The problem: According to the Federal Statistical Office, only 43 percent of employees in Germany currently work according to collective bargaining agreements. The value has been declining for years. In eastern Germany in particular, the proportion is often significantly lower. And BDA fears that in the service sector in particular, it will be difficult to find companies that meet the new legal requirements in a reasonable time due to the low level of collective bargaining coverage.

Employer President Dulger sees another problem. “Compulsory collective bargaining creates bureaucracy – in the company and with the inspectors of the public sector,” he says. “That means additional costs for both sides. Nothing is said about the quality of the service. As an entrepreneur, that seems pretty pointless to me.”

In addition, the trade unions have lost massive numbers of members in a long-term comparison. While the number of people in work has climbed to a record high of over 46 million, only 5.5 million workers are still organized – a drop of more than three million since the turn of the millennium.

“It seems to me that it’s about the nationalization of economic activity – as we experience it every day in some municipalities,” criticizes Dulger, who heads the Heidelberg mechanical engineering company “Prominent”. “Such comprehensive compulsory collective bargaining regulations are no longer compatible with the model of self-reliant social market activity.”

In the past, Dulger was not embarrassed to threaten going to Karlsruhe. In the spring of 2022, the BDA wanted to sue the Federal Constitutional Court against the minimum wage, known as the “state wage”, but the project was unsuccessful.

Unions welcome the project

Now the situation is different. The BDA is not legally capable of taking legal action because it would not be affected itself. For example, a company that was not considered when the contract was awarded would have to go to court.

Heil is getting a boost from the unions, among others, when it comes to the proposed legislation. “The Federal Collective Bargaining Agreement is a measure to strengthen collective bargaining by helping to prevent social and wage dumping by creating equal competitive opportunities,” said Stefan Körzell, board member of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

If the state lives up to its role as a role model and underlines the role of collective agreements, this will have an impact on the private sector.

