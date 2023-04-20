Collective bargaining dispute: Unions call for warning strikes on Friday – rail and air traffic affected

PThis Friday, endlers and travelers will once again have to prepare for far-reaching restrictions on long-distance and regional transport by Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies. The railway and transport union (EVG) has called for warning strikes lasting several hours in the ongoing wage dispute in the railway industry. Between 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning and 11:00 a.m. in the morning, employees in all railway companies where negotiations are taking place should stop working, the union announced on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the strike is to increase the pressure on DB: the third round of negotiations with the group in the wage dispute is scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are sending a clear signal that we don’t want to hit the passengers, but the companies, by calling for a temporary warning strike in the early hours this time,” said EVG board member Cosima Ingenschay.

DB: Long-distance traffic on Friday “more or less gone”

Deutsche Bahn expects “significant restrictions” in long-distance and regional transport. “Everyone who can reschedule should do so,” said DB HR Director Martin Seiler in Berlin on Wednesday.

In long-distance traffic in particular, Friday was “more or less over,” said Seiler. He initially left open whether the group basically leaves ICE and IC trains in the depots. “As always, we will provide our travelers with as much goodwill as possible,” he said. In regional transport and on the S-Bahn, it must be checked whether the trains can get back on the route during the course of the day.

The EVG continued its negotiations with the railway company Transdev this Wednesday. In the coming week, talks should also continue at Deutsche Bahn, which is a particular focus. In the negotiations with the industry, the employee representatives are demanding at least 650 euros more per month or twelve percent for the upper income groups and a term of twelve months. The union is currently negotiating in the second round with around 50 railway companies.

Solution proposed by independent arbitrators

The EVG had already organized a first warning strike at the end of March together with the Verdi trade union. At that time, not only regional and long-distance rail transport but also air and water transport were at a standstill. Verdi is currently negotiating with the federal and local governments about more money for the approximately 2.5 million public sector employees.

Independent arbitrators proposed a solution to the pending collective bargaining dispute last weekend. This initially provides for a tax and royalty-free inflation adjustment in several stages of a total of 3000 euros. From March 2024 there will then be a base amount of 200 euros and then a wage increase of 5.5 percent.

The railways had recently made it clear that they also considered a compromise of this magnitude to be conceivable for the railway industry. In the next round of negotiations on April 25 in Fulda, the company announced on Sunday that a conclusion could be reached quickly. The EVG, in turn, immediately rejected such a tariff solution for its own industry.

The DB condemned the planned warning strike as “completely useless and unnecessary”. Friday is the day of the week with the most travel, and the warning strike hit many commuters “particularly hard,” explained Seiler. The EVG have “completely lost measure and middle” and rely “only on riots”.

Seiler accused the union of carrying out its competition with the Union of German Locomotive Drivers (GDL) “at the expense of the passengers”. “That’s not serious.” The warning strike is a “pure member acquisition campaign”.

Verdi extends airport strike to Stuttgart – 100,000 passengers affected

Not only train passengers, but also air passengers have to be prepared for restrictions on Friday. A two-day warning strike by employees in the aviation security area started at Hamburg Airport on Thursday. All passenger departures have been canceled, according to the airport. In addition, more than 30 arrivals are said to be canceled on Thursday.

The Verdi union is also extending its strikes among aviation security personnel to Stuttgart Airport. Workers who control passengers, staff and goods were called on Friday for a day-long strike, Verdi said on Wednesday. The industrial action begins on Thursday night and ends on Saturday night. The union had previously announced that it would also largely paralyze Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports on Thursday and Friday.

Verdi is demanding higher time supplements for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work, as well as better collective bargaining arrangements for paying overtime for security and service staff. The union justified its renewed call for a warning strike with the fact that the collective bargaining with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) on April 11 and 12 had not led to a solution. “We call on the BDLS to finally present a negotiable offer in the negotiations on April 27th and 28th in order to avoid further strikes and to end the conflict before Pentecost,” said a union spokesman.

The BDLS criticized the labor dispute as completely excessive. “We can only concede as much in the negotiations as the companies can handle,” said Rainer Friebertshäuser, head of the BDLS collective bargaining committee. It would not help anyone if the companies got into financial difficulties. “There is a limit that we will not be able to cross even after more days of strikes.”

