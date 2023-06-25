College Entrance Examination “Volunteer Filling Industry Chain” Survey: “AI Filling” Appeared at Sky-high Price Packages Sold Out Online | Filling Volunteers | Admissions | College Entrance Examination Results

(Original title: Banliang Finance|College Entrance Examination “Volunteer Filling in Industry Chain” Survey: “AI Filling in” Appears at Sky-high Price Packages Are Sold Out When It Goes Online)

On June 25, the Beijing College Entrance Examination Result Inquiry Channel was officially opened. Next, candidates will enter the link of “voluntary filling”.

As the college entrance examination score inquiries have been launched across the country, the candidates and the parent army behind them have introduced the flames of war into “voluntary reporting”. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that merchants have also been eyeing the cake of “voluntary filling in the college entrance examination” early. Compared with previous years, this year’s merchants have introduced new tools such as “artificial intelligence and AI filling” into their products. Behind artificial intelligence is big data. Beiqing Daily’s investigation found that in the industrial chain of “voluntary reporting” for the college entrance examination, big data has become the core asset for competition. Many platforms use Internet crawler technology to collect relevant information in the field of education, and then generate “voluntary reporting” “Consulting products are sold to candidates and parents. On the other hand, the sky-high price consultation package of “voluntary filling” is still popular. Many criminals are also eyeing this field and committing fraud.

“Open for one year” various voluntary reporting and consulting agencies continue to be popular

As college entrance examination candidates from all over the country began to fill in their volunteers, various voluntary reporting and consulting agencies continued to be popular. The college entrance examination voluntary reporting and consulting agencies also tried their best to put out various advertising slogans to cater to the nervous and anxious mentality of the candidates and the parents behind them. A reporter from the Beiqing Daily searched the APP with the keyword “volunteering for the college entrance examination” as the keyword. There were 2,435 results, most of which were information companies related to the volunteering for the college entrance examination. From the perspective of the establishment time, the longest was more than 10 years, and the shortest Established for no more than one month. The registered capital ranges from 50,000 yuan to tens of millions of yuan. A reporter from the Beiqing Daily noticed that many companies have also applied for related patents that are voluntarily filled in the college entrance examination. For example, an educational technology company’s “big data-based prediction of admission scores for college entrance examination volunteers”, and a network security technology company’s “big data analysis-based method for college entrance examination volunteers” and so on.

Open the mobile application store with an Apple mobile phone, there are hundreds of apps related to “voluntary filling in the college entrance examination”, and some apps claim to provide volunteer filling services for the college entrance examination for tens of millions of candidates. Take the popular “X Volunteer” as an example. It claims to help tens of millions of candidates across the country complete the college entrance examination volunteer report and recommendation through AI intelligence and big data functions. Combining the results of the college entrance examination and the admissions of the college over the years, it can intelligently calculate the probability of admission to the school. On Internet platforms such as JD.com and Taobao, there are also many types of products that provide “big data analysis intelligent personalized recommendation schools” and “college entrance examination volunteer filling card” services, with prices ranging from 200 yuan to several thousand yuan.

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily noticed that many WeChat public accounts of voluntary volunteers who had been silent for nearly a year have also become active. “We are different from other industries. Our business is mainly for these few days. We don’t open for a year, but we do not open for a year.” A person on WeChat official account mainly engaged in college entrance examination volunteer consultation said.

The sky-high price one-to-one product 7998 yuan package sold out as soon as it went online

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily downloaded the APP “A Certain Dream Volunteer” and entered a consultation with a recent student from Fujian who had a child with a score of 615 in science. 99%, but the APP only provides a list of 23 low-probability universities. The remaining 115 high-probability lists need to be registered as members to be displayed. The APP member center shows that the minimum membership fee is 88 yuan for a 5-hour experience. Ordinary VIP members charge 518 yuan. One-on-one super VIP members charge 7998 yuan. A reporter from Beiqing Daily noticed that the 7,998 yuan super member page showed that it was sold out. According to the customer service staff, this star model belonging to the app was sold out as soon as it went online. This project is provided with one-on-one service by experienced teachers throughout the whole process, and each session is limited. “If you come late, you can only choose ordinary ones.”

A consultant from a college entrance examination consulting agency in Hengshui, Hebei told a reporter from Beiqing Daily that his identity is a college entrance examination volunteer consultant and planner, and the one-on-one consultation fee of tens of thousands of yuan is almost the starting price. It is understood that there have been media reports in previous years about the sky-high price of voluntary reporting, and relevant departments have repeatedly called on parents to treat it rationally. According to the above-mentioned consultant, this is relatively mature at present, and the prices of experts at different levels are also different. Before voluntary filling in the form, you can sign the contract first. If the file slips, all fees will be refunded, and 50% of the fees will be paid to candidates.

So. Do consultants need to be certified? It is understood that the composition of consultants is relatively complex, including retired teachers and fresh graduates. At present, there is no requirement for certification in this industry, but generally there will be a period of training. “The parents are also very powerful now, and they will see through your nonsense immediately. Whether you can work in this industry depends on whether you can grasp the admission logic of colleges and universities.”

Parents of Beijing candidates: I have downloaded several apps and spent nearly a thousand yuan

A parent of a college entrance examination candidate in Beijing told a Beijing Youth Daily reporter that he had downloaded several similar apps and spent nearly 1,000 yuan to consult the relevant college entrance examination filling information. However, the prediction information of each APP is relatively similar and lacks personalized information. I can only give you an approximate probability. “I also know that it is impossible for these apps to make final decision-making for children to fill in their volunteers, but seeing that many parents in the parent group are using them, I can’t help but follow suit and register.”

A parent of a college entrance examination candidate in Fujian said that the scores of the child’s college entrance examination came out yesterday, and the test scores were not particularly ideal, but they were not bad. “I checked a lot of information on the Internet in the past two days, and a lot of them cost money. I paid for dozens of yuan. Now there are many information channels, but many of them are fooling you to register and pay.” A senior high school teacher in Longyan, Fujian I told a reporter from Beiqing Daily that parents are more anxious than their children now. The school will conduct special voluntary training for candidates after the college entrance examination scores are issued every year. I hope parents will not waste money. “A lot of agencies take advantage of parental anxiety.”

“Volunteering for the college entrance examination” has become a complete industrial chain

Users include four groups

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily learned that “volunteering for the college entrance examination” has already become a complete industrial chain. Taking a voluntary APP as an example, its user groups mainly include four categories: the first user group is students and parents; the second largest user group is universities; the third largest user group is educational institutions; the fourth largest user group is Seniors who have entered the university and well-known college entrance examination volunteer consulting experts provide consulting services through the way of settlement. An operator of “volunteering for the college entrance examination” told a reporter from the Beiqing Daily, “On the one hand, we are selling data, and on the other hand, we are similar to Didi Taxi, making a deal. We provide candidates with professional services at cheaper and transparent prices. service. We charge a little brokerage fee.”

During the investigation by the Beijing Youth Daily reporter, it was found that, in addition to information intermediaries, big data is an important support in the industry chain for these college entrance examination volunteers. So, where do these big data come from? The person in charge of an education and training institution in Beijing said that the data sources of all institutions in the industry are public data. University websites and media publish some admission information every year, and there are other public channels. The institution collects data through big data crawler technology. There are also some unscrupulous businesses claiming that their big data comes from authoritative organizations such as the Ministry of Education and the Examination Institute. However, this statement was refuted by many people in the industry: “This is absolutely impossible. This is a black sheep who wants to cheat our industry.” A reporter from Beiqing Daily contacted education and examination institutes in several provinces, and relevant personnel said that it was impossible to cooperate with the organization. provide data. “A lot of our information is public, and it is not ruled out that these organizations use crawler software to collect data.”

Is ChatGPT reliable for filling in college entrance examination volunteers?

With the popularity of artificial intelligence this year, ChatGPT’s college entrance examination volunteering has also become one of the hot topics of some companies. A reporter from Beiqing Daily conducted a manual test on ChatGPT. “How to fill in the volunteers for the 615 points in the physics class of the Fujian college entrance examination?” The target universities of ChatGPT’s answer include Xiamen University, Fuzhou University, University of Science and Technology of China, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Zhejiang University, Renmin University of China, and Sun Yat-sen University. In fact, a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily inquired about relevant information and learned that this year Fujian’s college entrance examination physics score of 615 ranks about 8,000 in the province. According to the admission scores of previous years, except for Fuzhou University, the admission scores and rankings of other universities are several times higher than 615. very.

“Which colleges and universities can I apply for with a score of 612 in the Beijing College Entrance Examination?” The reporter from the Beiqing Daily used different keywords to ask many times, and found that the answers were different each time. In one answer, he gave “Peking University, Renmin University of China” , Beijing Normal University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing Foreign Studies University” and other different combinations. ChatGPT suggests that, in addition to the above universities, you can also consider other universities with distinctive characteristics, such as Communication University of China, Central Academy of Drama, Central Conservatory of Music, etc. At the same time, it is also necessary to pay attention to the enrollment plans of various colleges and universities, as well as information such as admission scores, and make choices based on their own actual conditions. After inquiring about the relevant data, a reporter from Beiqing Daily found that ChatGPT is not very smart in filling out the volunteers for the college entrance examination. According to the 2023 Beijing College Entrance Examination score distribution table published by the Beijing Education Examination Institute on June 25, 612 points ranked 8,147 in the city. It is possible that the probability of being admitted by filling in the “Peking University” volunteer is a bit low.

As the most advanced artificial intelligence analysis tool, the performance is still the same. Does this mean that AI volunteering is a gimmick? In this regard, an artificial intelligence expert told a reporter from Beiqing Daily that ChatGPT and most artificial intelligence models are not specially trained for filling volunteers. The training of the algorithm depends to a large extent on the selection of training data, including modeling How to evaluate candidates, schools and majors, and the difficulty of the college entrance examination questions is different every year, and the examination papers are also different in different regions. Therefore, currently relying on artificial intelligence to fill in volunteers has limitations. However, the role of such tools cannot be completely ignored. Big data-driven AI algorithms can make up for the problem of information asymmetry. Candidates for the college entrance examination and their parents can use it as a reference, but there is no need to be superstitious.

The Ministry of Education and the Beijing Education Examination Institute both issued an early warning against fraudulent filling in volunteers

How to avoid scams when voluntarily filling in the college entrance examination?

Taking advantage of parents’ anxiety and information asymmetry, the Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that many scammers are also eyeing the link of filling in the college entrance examination. According to the disclosure of the public security department, some criminals pretend to be “authoritative experts”, claiming to have “internal big data”, and use intermediaries or websites, APPs, etc. to guide candidates to voluntarily fill in reports to defraud money.

According to a report from a public security agency, a consulting agency advertised that it “successfully joined hands with C9, 985, and 211 colleges” and “formed a team of experts from well-known universities and colleges who volunteered to fill in reports.” In fact, relevant departments have never issued professional qualification certificates such as “volunteer planner for college entrance examination”. Some of the so-called “volunteer planners” of the agency are temporarily recruited social personnel, who have been rushed to work after only a few days of training. and parent counseling. Parents who purchase services from these institutions not only spend a lot of money, but are also irresponsible to their children’s future.

In the face of the chaotic college entrance examination voluntary reporting market, the official website of the Ministry of Education issued a warning: there are organizations or individuals in the society who carry out college voluntary reporting and guidance activities to candidates and parents through the Internet, telephone, face-to-face interviews, etc., and charge high service fees. Issues such as inaccurate policies, false information, misleading or even fraud. He also listed several fraudulent methods including falsely claiming to have inside information, exaggerating and false propaganda; falsely claiming to have insiders, pretending to be an expert; falsely claiming to be able to guide accurately, but actually implementing fraud.

It is understood that from June 22 to 28, the “2023 College Entrance Examination Online Consultation Week” was held on the “Sunshine College Entrance Examination Information Platform” of the Ministry of Education. Provincial admissions examination institutions and colleges and universities participated, and provided voluntary filling consultation guidance and services for candidates and parents across the country through text questions and answers and live video broadcasts. Candidates can participate in the consultation week activities through the relevant webpages of the “Sunshine College Entrance Examination Information Platform”, WeChat public accounts, and mini programs. The Ministry of Education reminds candidates that they should seek official and authoritative voluntary guidance services as much as possible, and be alert to the fraud trap of “high-priced voluntary reporting guidance” by individuals or off-campus training institutions.

The Beijing Educational Examination Institute also reminds candidates and parents to carefully screen all kinds of enrollment information, and to refer to the official information released by the Beijing Educational Examination Institute and various admissions colleges and other channels. Do not listen to various rumors, beware of being deceived, and beware of ” “Black intermediary” enrollment fraud. At the same time, in order to answer questions for candidates, the Beijing Education Examination Institute will set up high-level recruitment consultation reception points in the examination institute and the high-level admissions offices in each district. .

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhu Kaiyun

Source of this article: Responsible editor of Beijing Youth Daily: Zhang Shen_NB31720

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

