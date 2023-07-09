Title: Colombian Peso Experiences Slight Devaluation Against US Dollar, Expert Highlights Political Instability’s Impact

Date: July 8, 2023

The Financial Superintendency of Colombia has announced that the Representative Market Rate governing the country’s exchange rate with the US dollar on Saturday, July 8, stands at 4,189.96 pesos. This valuation indicates an annual devaluation of -4.11% for the Colombian currency, highlighting a revaluation trend against the US dollar. Notably, the Colombian stock market did not surpass 4,200 pesos in the past week.

Comparing the current exchange rate with that of July 8 last year, it is evident that the US currency has undergone a slight drop of 179.74 pesos. The American dollar was quoted at 4,369.70 pesos last year and reached figures above 5,000 pesos, but it has seen a decline since then.

Despite the gripping political crisis in Colombia, which has contributed to several instances of instability and media scandals, the Colombian peso continues to devalue. According to Jhon Jairo Bustos Espinosa, a professor at El Externado University, this devaluation can be attributed to the impact of instability and scandals on companies and the national market. Bustos believes that Colombia’s current political scenario makes it an attractive investment opportunity for foreign investors who may consider the lower valuation as an advantage compared to other countries in the region.

During the past week, the dollar reached its highest price at 4.19.93 pesos in the Colombian market on July 7. Consequently, exchange houses in Colombia are selling dollars at an average price of around 4,120 pesos, while the purchase rate hovers around 3,990 pesos.

The recent exchange rate fluctuations are as follows:

– Saturday, July 8, 2023: $4.189,96 COP

– Friday, July 7, 2023: $4.195,93 COP

– Thursday, July 6, 2023: $4.128,08 COP

– Wednesday, July 5, 2023: $4.177,58 COP

– Tuesday, July 4, 2023: $4.177,58 COP

– Monday, July 3, 2023: $4.177,58 COP

– Sunday, July 2, 2023: $4.177,58 COP

– Saturday, July 1, 2023: $4.177,58 COP

It remains to be seen how the Colombian peso will fare in the coming weeks amid ongoing political tensions and its impact on the national economy.

