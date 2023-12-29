Colombian Peso Tops Currency Gains in 2023

“The Colombian Peso Soars Making it the Most Appreciated Currency in 2023”

In 2023, the Colombian peso experienced a significant appreciation, registering an impressive 20.3% gain against the US dollar. This makes it the most appreciated currency within the group of main currencies globally for the year. The exchange rate stood at 3,866.37 units on December 28, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

A report on the Foreign Exchange Market by Grupo Financiero Base notes that the Colombian peso reached a low of 3,810.40 pesos per dollar on December 27, with most of the appreciation occurring in the first half of the year.

Analysts led by Gabriela Siller Pagaza attribute the appreciation of the Colombian peso to three main factors:

1. Correction after 2022 Fall: The currency experienced a 19.33% depreciation in 2022, largely due to political uncertainty surrounding the presidency. This depreciation positioned the Colombian peso as the third most depreciated currency globally.

2. Political Weakness: President Gustavo Petro’s government faced difficulties in enacting campaign promises, leading to uncertainties that negatively impacted the currency. The government was also embroiled in corruption scandals, further weakening confidence in the peso.

3. Restrictive Monetary Policy: The Central Bank of the Republic of Colombia responded to high inflation by raising the interest rate, accumulating a total increase of 1,150 basis points until April 2023. The bank made the decision to cut the rate in December 2023, but indicated that this did not signify the start of an interest rate cutting cycle.

Additionally, analysts note that the Colombian peso has less relevance in the exchange market compared to the Mexican peso, with a daily trading volume of 14 billion dollars in 2022 compared to 114 billion dollars for the Mexican peso according to data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Despite the challenges experienced by the Colombian peso, it ended 2023 as the most appreciated currency, outperforming many major global currencies. With its substantial gain, investors will be closely watching how the currency performs in the coming year.